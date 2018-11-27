SIOUX CITY -- Students working in a Sioux City Community School District Career Academy computer class have been named nationalist finalists in the Samsung Solve For Tomorrow Contest.
The program that encourages students to address real-world issues in their community using skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math, or STEAM. The Sioux City project sought to address the problem of obesity
The Sioux City district's Advanced Placement Computer Science Principles class was one of five Iowa finalists that are among the 255 named nationally by Samsung.
As a finalist, the six class members, led by teacher Mary Hunt, won a Samsung tablet for their classroom. T.
If the Sioux City computer class is named the Iowa state winner in December, it will receive a $25,000 Samsung technology package. Top 10 finalists will continue to the final round of Solve For Tomorrow competition.
The Sioux City class project included the launch of a mobile app titled, “What’s for dinner? There’s an app for that!” according to a district release, The app helps students and adults create healthy meals with items they find in their kitchen. The proposal not only encourages a healthy diet, but also can save users money by limiting spending on fast food and poor eating habits.
In prepping for the next round, class members are working on their Activity Plan, outlining how they will execute their proposed project. The Activity Plan will be judged based on problem applicability, community involvement/impact, application of STEAM studies, feasibility and originality.