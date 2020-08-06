Sioux City Diocesan schools set COVID-19 guidelines for new school year

SIOUX CITY -- Students at Catholic schools in the Sioux City diocese most likely will be wearing face masks when they return to classes later this month.
The diocese's Office of Education recently released guidelines to school administrators in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The guidelines include "highly recommending" facial coverings for arrival, dismissal, passing class periods and other times when adequate social distancing is not possible.
Other main points in the diocesan guidelines include:
-- Health screening at home and staying home if ill.
-- Frequent handwashing during school day and enhanced sanitizing protocols for buildings.
-- Limiting visitors and volunteers in school buildings.
-- Keeping groups of students together and not mixing with other students.
Patty Lansink, superintendent of Catholic schools for the diocese, said schools will take a unified approach to help keep students, teachers and staff safe as they start regular full-time schedules.
Most of the diocesan schools start class the week of Aug. 24.
“Each of our schools has a plan for educating onsite, for educating online – should the need arise – and a hybrid model, but the hybrid for most includes onsite instruction and providing online options for those who want or need it for underlying health conditions,” Lansink said in a news release Thursday.
“Since COVID is essentially everywhere, we went with the same general guidelines for all schools in our diocese,” she said.
There are 23 Catholic schools in the Northwest Iowa diocese -- seven high schools, nine parish-based elementary schools and seven system-based schools. In the 2019-20 academic year, 5,946 students of Catholic and non-Catholic faith backgrounds were enrolled in the schools.
Lansink noted many educators had hoped for some general guidelines from the state but since they received none they “had more work to do on our own – in collaboration with local health professionals and school teams – to determine best safety practices for our staff and students.”
The superintendent said they developed the guidelines with input from public health officials, administrators and the diocesan COVID task force.
Measures to keep children and staff safe will expand beyond the efforts of school officials.
“We are relying on everyone to do their part to keep our staff and students safe so folks must keep their children home if they are not feeling well,” Lansink said.
Limiting visitors and volunteers flows out the concept of limiting outside exposure as much as possible. It also means changes in how deliveries are made to the buildings and other adjustments.
With the use of student cohorts, teachers will move to classrooms for art, music and similar classes, rather than having groups of students move throughout buildings.
“Schools are determining what personal protective equipment they need for staff and students and how best to ensure physical distancing in their classrooms and school buildings,” Lansink said.
