Sioux City Diocese not implementing school mask mandate

SIOUX CITY -- The Diocese of Sioux City will not be instituting mask mandates in its schools at this time.

In a news release, school superintendent Patty Lansink said the diocese's attorney has advised her that a federal judge's temporary injunction against an Iowa law prohibiting school districts from imposing mask mandates does not apply to the 16 Catholic school systems in the Northwest Iowa diocese.

"If you have heard about this ban, it is only lifted for public school districts, it is not lifted for non-public schools," Lansick said. "We want to clarify that we still will not be mandating masks, because the ban is still not lifted for our schools."

Passed in May, the law bans school districts and local governments from imposing mask mandates. It also applies to private schools, including Catholic schools.

On Monday, a federal judge granted an injunction, but the order mentions only public schools.

Lansink said COVID-19 precautions and mitigation in schools can change quickly, and her office will continue to monitor the situation.

