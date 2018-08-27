SIOUX CITY -- All people who want to volunteer in the Sioux City School District may have to pass a background check, as school officials seek to balance the safety of students and others in schools.
The Sioux City School Board on Monday unanimously passed the first reading of a volunteerism policy change, and the measure requires one more reading before its passage can be approved.
Board president Jeremy Saint said it has been the practice of the district to run background checks on volunteers for several years. Adding that wording would "crystallize into policy what we are already doing," Saint said.
The proposed policy revision reads, "Volunteers must submit a Volunteer Application Form to the Building Administrator and consent to a background check, including but not limited to screening for felony convictions, assaults, sex offender registry records, and child and dependent adult abuse registry records. Results of the background check could disqualify an applicant from volunteering in the schools."
The change would revise the one-page policy that was first adopted in 1994, when the district cited the valuable help that volunteers give to pupils and teachers.
District spokeswoman Mandie Mayo said the tasks most often handled by Sioux City School District volunteers include reading with students, field trips and classroom celebrations.
Mayo said volunteer sports coaches go through the volunteer background check process annually.
The policy change also says those disqualified from volunteering can lodge an appeal with the superintendent's office. Approved volunteers must agree to abide by anti-bullying and anti-harassment district policies.
Also at the meeting, Superintendent Paul Gausman praised all district employees for the very successful beginning to the 2018-19 school year on Thursday, when Iowa K-12 schools could start. Gausman said district personnel are poised for a fine year.
"Every year has a challenge, and when that rises, we will deal with it," he said.