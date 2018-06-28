SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District on Thursday published an official notice to fill a school board vacancy by appointing a new member, starting the two-week process in which people can petition to instead hold a special election.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said the notice was filed and now people who want to force a special election have through July 12 to hand in a petition with at least 1,065 signatures. Any such petition needs to be filed at the district's Educational Service Center at 627 4th St.
State law allows citizens to file a petition for a special election within 14 days after the published notice of the board’s intent to fill the vacancy by appointment. The petition must contain signatures equal to 30 percent of the number of voters in the preceding election, or 1,065 signatures in this case.
Following the resignation of board member Mike Krysl last week, the remaining six members discussed how to fill the spot during Monday's board meeting. The consensus of the board was to appoint the member, since school district policy says board members "shall appoint" a new member.
The appointment will be made at the next Sioux City School Board meeting on July 16. People who want to be considered as the appointee should contact the district office by July 6.
In announcing his resignation last week, Krysl, who was also the board president, said he was worn down from leading an elected body that has faced a series of budget challenges and controversies in recent years.
Krysl had more than a year left on his four-year term. The next set Sioux City School Board election is in November 2019, when four of the seven seats go before voters.
When the prior resignation of a school board member occurred, the board in 2015 used the appointment process to fill the vacancy.