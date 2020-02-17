Sioux City district officials offer teachers 0.5 percent pay raises

That amount for 2020-21 has not been set by the Legislature, although recent discussions in the House and Senate chambers are debating between whether to approve increases of 2.1 percent or 2.5 percent.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The district employs a combined 1,900 teachers and other staff. The local UniServ unit represents seven area union groups of teachers and other education workers.

Also in this bargaining cycle, the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents 443 employees in positions such as paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, asked for raises of $2 per hour.

The support personnel are paid a widely varying range of pay, and Vannatta said the district counter offer was for a raise of 34 cents per hour, in a package that with all pay and benefits amounts to a 1.78 percent increase overall.

SCESPA members also sought adding $25 per year to the longevity pay that now goes to support personnel over three varying lengths of tenure.