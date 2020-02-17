Sioux City district officials offer teachers 0.5 percent pay raises

SIOUX CITY -- Two weeks after unionized Sioux City School District teachers sought a base salary increase of 4.15 percent for the next academic year, district officials countered with an offer of 0.5 percent Monday.
The Sioux City Education Association, which represents roughly 800 teachers, on Feb. 6 proposed raising annual teacher base salaries to $37,636 for the 2020-21 school year. That would amount to an increase of 4.15 percent.
In a Monday meeting, district Superintendent Paul Gausman, Human Resources Department Director Rita Vannatta and other school administration officials described the district proposals. The offer was a base pay increase of $180, or 0.5 percent, for a total package increase costing of 1.76 percent, when all elements, including maintaining steps on the salary schedule, are factored in.
Base pay for teachers is now $36,136, after rising from the prior year amount of $35,760. The SCEA union is also seeking an increase in longevity pay by $300.
Vannatta lamented the small amounts of new revenues for K-12 districts from the Iowa Legislature, in order to pay teachers and fund programs in recent years. Supplemental state aid has been approved at 1.1, 1 and 2.1 percent in the last three years.
"We've done our best under these circumstances," Vannatta said.
That amount for 2020-21 has not been set by the Legislature, although recent discussions in the House and Senate chambers are debating between whether to approve increases of 2.1 percent or 2.5 percent.
The district employs a combined 1,900 teachers and other staff. The local UniServ unit represents seven area union groups of teachers and other education workers.
Also in this bargaining cycle, the Sioux City Educational Support Personnel Association, which represents 443 employees in positions such as paraprofessional associates, secretaries and bus assistants, asked for raises of $2 per hour.
The support personnel are paid a widely varying range of pay, and Vannatta said the district counter offer was for a raise of 34 cents per hour, in a package that with all pay and benefits amounts to a 1.78 percent increase overall.
SCESPA members also sought adding $25 per year to the longevity pay that now goes to support personnel over three varying lengths of tenure.
Under state law, the initial exchanges of proposals between a bargaining unit and a governmental body are open to the public. In subsequent negotiations, the two sides can meet in private.
When bargaining began one year ago, SCEA members asked for a 3.5 percent pay raise, and school district officials two weeks later proposed a 1.5 percent pay raise to teachers.
The two sides ultimately settled on a deal that gave SCEA teachers a 2 percent pay raise package for the 2019-20 academic year.
Wages are the only element to be negotiated for the 2020-21 year contract, since the unions are already locked into a three-year agreement on language pieces that run through 2020-21. The so-called permissive language issue includes such topics as leaves of absence, employee hours, work year and grievance procedures.