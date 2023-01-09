Sioux City district receives 23 applications for superintendent position

SIOUX CITY – There were 23 applicants for the Sioux City Community School District's superintendent position.

Of those 23 applicants, the school board has decided to move forward with interviewing five individuals and will announce the two finalists within the month.

School Board President Dan Greenwell announced the number during the regular school board meeting on Monday. The first round of interviews will take place this week, he said.

Once the two finalists are chosen and announced, community and staff interviews will take place the week of Jan. 23.

Originally, the finalist announcement was expected to take place Jan. 18, but Greenwell said it was moved back due to scheduling conflicts. A new timeline will be posted on the district's website.

The superintendent application officially opened on Oct. 20 and closed on Dec. 12. The board met on Jan. 5 to discuss the applicants and decide who to interview.

GR Recruiting reviewed the applications received and identified nine who they believed fit superintendent traits identified by the community. After reviewal, the board narrowed it down to five.

The superintendent search process officially began in September with the help of the superintendent-recruiting firm of GR Recruiting. Multiple opportunities were furnished in October-- including in-person meetings and a virtual survey -- to learn what the community wanted in a new superintendent.

Results showed that Sioux City residents want a superintendent who values ethics and integrity, leads by example through honesty, is an effective communicator and is accountable for his or her actions.

The superintendent traits identified were used to create a profile of the desired candidates for the position.

Dick Christie of GR Recruiting said it could also be used to guide interview questions for potential candidates, entry plans for the chosen candidate, and guidance for the current interim superintendent and new superintendent goals.

Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine, who started his new job on July 1, was selected as interim superintendent in April after former superintendent Paul Gausman was selected as the new superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools.

Earleywine resigned as the superintendent of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District in February 2022, after 27 years with the district.