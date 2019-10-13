If you go

What: Sioux City FFA Agriculture Dinner, sponsored by the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation and CF Industries

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. jacket presentation for Sioux City FFA officers, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7:15 p.m. keynote from Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig

Where: Country Celebrations Event Center, 5606 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City

Cost: $40, general seating; $400, table of eight. Proceeds will go toward teen members going to National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.