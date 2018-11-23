SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City public school district is joining a growing movement across the country that offer special diploma seals to graduating seniors who demonstrate proficiency in two languages.
Iowa Department of Education World Languages employee Stefanie Wager said legislation this year allowed Iowa to give districts the ability to place the seal of biliteracy on diplomas of students fluent in at least two languages, one of which must be English.
"Thirty-five states and D.C. have adopted the seal in their state and it is under consideration in three other states. As of today, 76 districts in Iowa have signed on to participate in the program for the 2018-2019 school year," Wager said Tuesday.
Sioux City district spokeswoman Meg Harper estimated 30 to 40 high school seniors are eligible to receive the seal in the first year.
"While a majority of these students are at North High School, there will be representation from each high school. As students become aware of this opportunity for recognition, we anticipate numbers will increase in the coming years," Harper said.
Victoria Albright, world languages coordinator for the district, said those receiving the seal must demonstrate proficiency in a given language, not just complete a language course.
Students who complete requirements for Advanced Placement Language and Culture, pass the AP language and culture exam with a minimum score of 3, and complete district determined requirements will be awarded the Seal of Bilteracy on their diploma, and receive a certificate of completion.
The state education department says being able to know and use more than one language is a critical skill for the 21st century. The seal of biliteracy recognizes the value of language diversity and cultural identity, and prepares students with 21st century skills that will benefit them in the labor market and the global society.
"We believe that being able to articulate thought in not only one, but two languages is a lifelong skill. Once obtained, the power of being both bi-literate and bi-lingual cannot be lost. We, are proud of our learners and school district, and are happy to award this seal to the students,” Albright said.
Among other Iowa school districts who will begin offering the seal in 2019 are two in Buena Vista County. Like Sioux City, Alta-Aurelia and Storm Lake are home to a large number of immigrants who work in meatpacking plants and whose children are enrolled in English as a Second Language programs.