Sioux City East High debate team wins state championship

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City East High School debate team recently brought home a state championship.

East captured the team honors in the Iowa Forensic League Tournament, held March 4-6. Additionally, East team members earned four individual state championship titles, 14 individual state rankings and the state championship title.

For two students, the success of this year’s tournament is a continuation of achievement. Carter Vanderloo is the back-to-back state champion of prose, and Max Braunstein is a back-to-back state champion in duo interpretation.

In poetry, Caleb Baker was the state champion, Ruby Dominick placed second, Avery Gomez placed third and Maddy Barnes placed sixth.

In prose, Carter Vanderloo was the state champion, Juan Fuentes placed second, Nizsha Flory placed third, Chloe Evans placed fourth and Ruby Dominick placed fifth.

In duo interpretation, Carter Vanderloo and Max Braunstein were the state champions and Laney Nathaniel and Ella Berkenpas placed sixth.

In dramatic interpretation, Max Braunstein placed second and Jacob Mace placed fifth.

In program of oral interpretation Caleb Baker placed fourth.

The Iowa High School Forensic League currently runs two tournaments; a fall conference and the state championship in the spring.

