Sioux City East High names homecoming court

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Community School District’s East High School kicked off its homecoming week festivities with coronation on Monday, Sept. 20.

Noah Burkhart, son of Carin Burkhart, and Ruby Dominick, daughter of Leslie Willet, were named West High School’s king and queen.

Additional senior attendants for queen included Megan Callahan, daughter of Daniel and Kris Callahan; Kaia Downs, daughter of Nicole Pickering; Taylor Drent, daughter of Brian and Angela Drent; Avery Gomez, daughter of Jason and Melissa Gomez; Sydney Helt, daughter of Travis and Michelle Helt; Brylee Hempey, daughter of Jason and Christi Hempey; Ella Jepsen, daughter of Jeff and Shelli Jepsen; Lucy Mehlhaff, daughter of Heather Mehlhaff; Elaina Nava, daughter of Nick and Debbie Nava; Haelen Streit, daughter of Stacey Streit; and Baling Tang, daughter of Carl and Abby Laws.

Additional senior attendants for king included Sonny Amo, son of Anthony and Shari Amo; Dominic Eastman, son of Ashley Eastman; Joseph Hansen, son of Roger and Joan Hansen; Colton Hibbs, son of Jeb and Aubrey Hibbs; Benjamin Jackson, son of Jason and Heather Jackson; Luke Longval, son of Jeff and Heather Longval; Andrew Markowsky, son of Dave and Traci Markowsky; Liam McKenna, son of Jessica Fielding; Bie Ruei, son of Omot Olok and Nyanien Buoth; Jacob Schroeder, son of Thomas and Debra Schroeder; and Ethan Snieder, son of Kevin and Jane Snieder.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0