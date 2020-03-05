Sioux City East High show choir parents are integral part of 'Sing All About It'

SIOUX CITY -- Clank ... clank ... clank!

Galen Jensen quickly turned his head in the direction of the commotion. Always looking our for other people, he didn't want any of the approximately 50 fathers of East High show choir members to have "schmooshed" fingers while setting up the stage that will be used when East hosts the 28th annual "Sing All About It!" show choir invitational, Friday night and all day Saturday.

Clank ... clank ... clank!

Assembling -- and disassembling -- a stage is something Jensen has done at the past 11 "Sing All About It!" competitions as well as for the many times that East's "Headliners" show choir has competed at out-of-town competitions.

Clank ... clank ... clank!

Calling themselves the "Freightliners," the show choir dads -- in addition to many show choir moms -- act as offstage stagehands, tech support, chauffeurs, chaperones, seamstresses, as well as substitute parents for the kids as they prepare to put on a show.

This year, Jensen, owner of Jensen Sprinkler and proud member of the "Freightliners," was feeling a bit nostalgic while a crew of volunteers took time out of their busy schedules on a Wednesday afternoon.