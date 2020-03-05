Sioux City East High show choir parents are integral part of 'Sing All About It'

SIOUX CITY -- Clank ... clank ... clank!
Galen Jensen quickly turned his head in the direction of the commotion. Always looking our for other people, he didn't want any of the approximately 50 fathers of East High show choir members to have "schmooshed" fingers while setting up the stage that will be used when East hosts the 28th annual "Sing All About It!" show choir invitational, Friday night and all day Saturday.
Clank ... clank ... clank!
Assembling -- and disassembling -- a stage is something Jensen has done at the past 11 "Sing All About It!" competitions as well as for the many times that East's "Headliners" show choir has competed at out-of-town competitions.
Clank ... clank ... clank!
Calling themselves the "Freightliners," the show choir dads -- in addition to many show choir moms -- act as offstage stagehands, tech support, chauffeurs, chaperones, seamstresses, as well as substitute parents for the kids as they prepare to put on a show.
This year, Jensen, owner of Jensen Sprinkler and proud member of the "Freightliners," was feeling a bit nostalgic while a crew of volunteers took time out of their busy schedules on a Wednesday afternoon.
That's because it is the last year Jensen will be a show choir dad and the last year that his wife, Nancy, will be a show choir mom. Son Cameron, the youngest of their three children, will be graduating in the spring.
"It's time to pass the torch along," Jensen said. "We're certain there will be people to take over."
This is a reasonable expectation since many at East take show choir as seriously as Jensen.
"Sing All About It" will be hosting 26 middle school and high school show choirs from Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota for a chance to snag the coveted overall grand champion trophy. A 2019 Show Choir National Championships Series FAME Aspire award winner, the East-hosted contest is considered one of the top show events in the Midwest.
With the middle school contest slated to begin at 4:50 p.m. Friday, show choir volunteer Kristie VerMulm said they have little more than an hour to switch East from "school mode" and into "show choir competition mode."
"We've been lucky for the past few years," she explained. "Our 'Sing All About It' would be scheduled on Fridays that, coincidentally, would have classes in session. This year, classes will go on as normal."
Which means classrooms will turn into makeshift dressing rooms as soon as the final bell rings. As students depart the campus for the weekend, school buses carrying show choir kids will be quickly filling up the parking lot.
Jensen doesn't seem too fazed by the added pressure. He's seen it all before.
"You do your best for the kids," he said with a shrug. "That's all anybody can do."
Obviously, Jensen is being modest about the Freightliners' level of professionalism. Nothing is ever left to chance and, in fact, the stage that he and the dad were assembling came from the Tyson Events Center.
Yup, it is the same exact stage used by KISS as well as "Paw Patrol" in the past few weeks. Plus, the Headliners show choir -- currently in its 31st year -- was recognized as Iowa's "Most Decorated" Show Choir in 2016 and came in eighth place during the Show Choir Nationals, held in Nashville in 2019.
"I know it may come across as a cliche but the Headliners wouldn't be able to perform at such a high level without the help of show choir parents," East show choir director Tom Hales said. "They're an important part of our team."
Jensen said what motivates him is more than a little school spirit. Don't forget he was, himself, a 1982 East High School graduate.
"And in the time I was a student at East, I never once thought about show choir," he said with a laugh. "I was too busy with athletics."
Nancy Jensen, a native of the Puget Sound in the Pacific Northwest, was also clueless about East's long Headliners history. That is, until their eldest daughter Emily wanted to audition.
"Emily was always a quiet girl but she fell in love with show choir," Jensen said. "Emily loved it so much that she is now a music educator at Lawton-Bronson School District."
Subsequently, daughter Rachel got involved and, currently, so has son Cameron.
"The parents have gone with the kids to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, to Chicago, and so many places," Jensen continued. "We got to bond with our children as well as everybody else's."
While his own kids will be out of East next year, Jensen said he'll cherish his memories with the Freightliners.
"This has been a labor of love for Nancy and me," he said. "We wouldn't change a thing."