Sioux City East High teacher gets national award

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City East High School teacher has been chosen for the highest honor coaches can receive from the National Speech & Debate Association.
East teacher Marissa Kuiken has been honored with the Diamond Coach Award, which is given to people who combine excellence and longevity in speech and debate education, a Wednesday release from the association said.
You have free articles remaining.
The National Speech & Debate Association has been recognizing student and coach achievements in speech and debate since 1925. Coaches earn Diamond program points through team participation, student achievement, public service and leadership work.
“Our Diamond Award winners provide access to the life changing benefits of speech and debate for thousands of students,” National Speech & Debate Executive Director J. Scott Wunn said.
Kuiken will receive the honor in June, when all Diamond Award winners will be recognized at the world’s largest academic competition, the National Speech & Debate Tournament, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.