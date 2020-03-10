Sioux City elementary school boundary changes could pass hurdle in April

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School Board plans to consider approval of redrawn boundary lines at four Sioux City School District elementary schools in April, after one more chance for the public to weigh in this month on the proposal.
No one from the public spoke about a pending redrawing of boundary lines during Monday's school board meeting, which was the first such meeting to gauge input following the Feb. 24 airing of a plan that could mean some elementary students beginning school in upcoming years would go to other nearby neighborhood schools.
"Let me encourage all input from parents," board member Monique Scarlett said at Monday's meeting, after it was apparent that no one was speaking on the agenda topic.
Board president Jeremy Saint said another chance for public input will be offered at the March 23 board meeting, then the vote on the proposal will likely take place at the April 14 meeting.
The proposal pitched for an August 2022 start could mean some families living near Irving, at 901 Floyd Blvd., and Leeds, at 3919 Jefferson St., would see their children be transported to Bryant and Hunt, in what would be a similar driving distance as they now have.
Bryant is in its first year as a new school, at 3040 Jones St, while the former Hunt facility was razed in June and a new Hunt is being constructed in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Jackson and Nebraska streets. This new school is scheduled to be completed by the 2022-23 year, when any of the discussed changes would first go into effect.
Two weeks ago the district's director of elementary education, Brian Burnight, explained the possible plan.
You have free articles remaining.
"With the recent completion of Bryant Elementary School and the upcoming completion of Hunt Elementary School in 2022, the district can gradually adjust attendance boundaries to balance student enrollment numbers over six years," Burnight said.
He said the whole goal is to "align attendance boundaries to balance school student capacity in elementary schools," specifically by reducing student numbers at Irving and Leeds to balance school sizes.
The moves are not guaranteed to happen, as over upcoming months a consultant, RSP, an Overland Park (Kansas) team of demographers, will conduct a study on the plan. Saint said hiring a demographer will be helpful as the boundaries topic is vetted.
The plan would be implemented, with gradual changes phased in so as not to impact any current elementary students, beginning for a first year in 2022.
One possibility is that the current eastmost boundary for Hunt, which ends near Court Street, would extend several blocks further east, into a segment where students are now drawn from to attend Irving. Similarly, one possibility is that the east Bryant boundary would extend several blocks further east, into a portion now that sends students to Leeds.
Burnight said Irving has 781 students "and is utilizing every current classroom space," while Leeds has 701 students and Bryant has 508. If the boundary changes are implemented, projected enrollment at the four schools by 2027-28 would be 444 at Hunt and 615 at Irving, along with 578 at Leeds and 631 at Bryant.
Burnight said it is anticipated the district will not have greater transportation costs with having some children move from Irving to Hunt and Leeds to Bryant.