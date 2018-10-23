SIOUX CITY -- After the Sioux City school Board voted affirmatively Monday night, a big round of applause went up from many of the 30 teachers and parents who support adding an International Baccalaureate, or IB, program.
As an extended, back-and-forth, 80-minute discussion by the seven board members played out, some observers thought the final vote was in doubt. But ultimately, on a 6-1 vote, the school board pinpointed four elementary schools they hope can participate in an IB program that may be added down the line.
Since early 2018, superintendent Paul Gausman and other school leaders have urged school board members, who set, approve and fund school initiatives, to add the program, which backers claim would draw or retain more students, better prepare them for college and boost standardized test scores.
Initially, the discussion was to add IB in five schools in a few years. Now, the number may be as many as seven, Gausman said Monday. The superintendent said that likely would include all three middle schools, plus the four elementary schools approved Monday -- Nodland, Sunnyside, Perry Creek and the Clark Early Childhood Center.
Two months ago in setting the district's budget which begins July 1, the board earmarked $67,500 for first-year startup costs for the IB program. It typically costs $9,500 to $11,500 per school for annual materials and fees.
IB, administered by a nonprofit organization based in Washington, D.C., has been implemented in 2,223 U.S. school districts, including some large metro districts like Chicago and Atlanta. Some schools have all instruction steered to International Baccalaureate, including a Minneapolis suburb, said Phillip Evans, a development specialist for IB, told school officials at a May meeting.
The IB curriculum covers a broad base of academic subjects, including English, foreign language, math, science, social studies, the arts and physical education.
Gausman said he recently learned that federal funds could be used to implement the program.
"This is a blessing we didn't know was coming," Gausman said.
School board member Jackie Warnstadt said that is fine, but she feared the federal money could dry up, then the costs would have to be paid out of the strapped school district's general fund. Warnstadt said she wanted a virtual guarantee that would not happen.
Gausman replied, "I absolutely believe this is the best thing for our district right now."
School board member David Gleiser cast the lone dissenting vote. Gleiser said it is understandable that parents on first blush would want IB, which has good facets, under the thought process of, "It is new, I want it.
"I just want to make sure we are not biting off more than we can chew," Gleiser said. "This program isn't for everybody."
School board member Miyuki Nelson said IB completely fits the mission of the district. Nelson said an affirmative vote on the four schools sends the right message to constituents, and to the estimated 1,200 students in the four elementary schools.
"Our goal is to challenge students," Nelson said.
Five members of the public, including one student, spoke right before the vote. Layla Lily, a fifth-grader at Perry Creek Elementary, said under IB, "students will take an active role in their learning."
Lily added, "Also, I hope to have I.B. at North Middle School."
Principal Amy Denney said the next step is to officially submit the four schools for approval to be accepted for IB. If that happens, a two- or three-year period would follow in which details towards implementation would be carried out before any instruction could begin.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Buryank said she anticipates no new teachers would be hired to carry out an IB program.
The proposal to add the program previously generated some controversy. Some parents and other district residents have spoken against IB at recent school board meetings. Critics said they would prefer to see the district increase funding to the Talented and Gifted program, rather than embark on a new curriculum endeavor.
No one from the audience raised that issue Monday.