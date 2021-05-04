Sioux City high schools graduation set for May 29

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Community School District high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 29 at the Tyson Events Center.
This year, over 900 graduates will be recognized during the three ceremonies.
North High School will hold the ceremony at 11 a.m., West High School at 2:30 p.m. and East High School at 6 p.m. The doors open to ticket holders one hour before each ceremony.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to heightened safety practices for this year’s ceremonies. All guests, staff and graduates will be required to wear a mask. To allow for social distancing, capacity is limited. Each student will be given four tickets to share with family and friends.
Only graduates, staff involved in the ceremonies, and ticket holders will be permitted to enter the Tyson Events Center.
The ceremonies will be live streamed. The link for the live stream will be available on siouxcityschools.org as the ceremonies approach.
During each ceremony, a professional photographer will take a portrait photo of each graduate, which will be available for graduates and families to purchase. Following each ceremony, a recessional will be held to guide patrons to an appropriate location for family and friends to gather and capture memorable photos.
Because the Tyson Events Center is secured with metal detectors, all patrons of the graduation ceremonies will be required to pass through the detectors upon entry into the event. In accordance with Tyson Events Center guidelines, and out of respect to all graduates and patrons, the following items will not be permitted:
• Silly string;
• Cowbells;
• Air horns;
• Large bags / backpacks, coolers or boxes;
• Bottles, cans, glass containers, liquid containers or other projectiles;
• Any food product, coolers or backpacks;
• Laser devices;
• Projectiles;
• Skates, skateboards, Heelies or scooters;
• Strollers;
• Alcohol or illegal drugs;
• Tobacco of any kind;
• Animals, other than service animals;
• Signs/posters;
• Any item or action deemed to challenge public safety;
• No Weapons of any kind, including Lawful Concealable Firearms and