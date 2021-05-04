Sioux City high schools graduation set for May 29

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City Community School District high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on Saturday, May 29 at the Tyson Events Center.

This year, over 900 graduates will be recognized during the three ceremonies.

North High School will hold the ceremony at 11 a.m., West High School at 2:30 p.m. and East High School at 6 p.m. The doors open to ticket holders one hour before each ceremony.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to heightened safety practices for this year’s ceremonies. All guests, staff and graduates will be required to wear a mask. To allow for social distancing, capacity is limited. Each student will be given four tickets to share with family and friends.

Only graduates, staff involved in the ceremonies, and ticket holders will be permitted to enter the Tyson Events Center.

The ceremonies will be live streamed. The link for the live stream will be available on siouxcityschools.org as the ceremonies approach.