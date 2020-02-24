Sioux City leaders looking into boundary changes for Irving, Leeds, Hunt, Bryant schools

SIOUX CITY -- By August 2022, boundary lines at four Sioux City School District elementary schools could be redrawn, so some students who now attend Leeds and Irving schools would instead go to Hunt and Bryant.
That could mean some families living near Irving, at 901 Floyd Blvd., and Leeds, at 3919 Jefferson St., would see their children be transported to Bryant and Hunt, in what would be a similar driving distance as they now have.
Bryant is in its first year as a new school, at 3040 Jones St, while the former Hunt facility was razed in June and a new Hunt is being constructed in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Jackson and Nebraska streets. This new school is scheduled to be completed by the 2022-23 year, when any of the discussed changes would first go into effect. The Sioux City School Board members heard about the possible plan during the Monday board meeting, as explained by Director of Elementary Education Brian Burnight.
"With the recent completion of Bryant Elementary School and the upcoming completion of Hunt Elementary School in 2022, the district can gradually adjust attendance boundaries to balance student enrollment numbers over six years," Burnight said.
He said the whole goal is to "align attendance boundaries to balance school student capacity in elementary schools." Specifically, "we have an opportunity to decrease student numbers at Irving and Leeds to balance school sizes," Burnight said.
The moves are not guaranteed to happen, as over upcoming months a consultant, RSP, an Overland Park (Kansas) team of demographers, will conduct a study on the plan, and the school board would have to approve the boundaries change in a public meeting.
In a long three-hour meeting in which the proposed 2020-21 budget and other topics got lengthy discussions, board president Jeremy Saint said hiring a demographer will be helpful as the boundaries topic is vetted.
Board member Dan Greenwell said the public will be closely watching the boundary discussions.
"School boundary adjustment is a very important and passionate topic for district patrons," Greenwell said in a letter that was part of the board packet.
Greenwell said he was disappointed a previously planned Jan. 30 school board work session on the boundaries topic was "abruptly canceled." He recommended a series of community meetings be held, to share details with residents and to hear out people's concerns.
Burnight said Irving has 781 students "and is utilizing every current classroom space," while Leeds has 701 students and Bryant has 508. If the boundary changes are implemented, projected enrollment at the four schools by 2027-28 would be 444 at Hunt and 615 at Irving, along with 578 at Leeds and 631 at Bryant.
Burnight said it is anticipated the district will not have greater transportation costs with having some children move from Irving to Hunt and Leeds to Bryant. The plan would be implemented, with gradual changes in boundaries, beginning for a first year in 2022.
One possibility is that the current eastmost boundary for Hunt, which ends near Court Street, would extend several blocks further east, into a segment where students are now drawn from to attend Irving. Similarly, one possibility is that the east Bryant boundary would extend several blocks further east, into a portion now that sends students to Leeds.
The district first contracted with RSP in 2016. A team of nine district officials, including all four principals at the possibly impacted schools, have served on a recent committee looking into the boundary changes.
All four elementary schools that could be impacted by the plan are feeders for North Middle and North High schools.