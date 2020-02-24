Sioux City leaders looking into boundary changes for Irving, Leeds, Hunt, Bryant schools

He said the whole goal is to "align attendance boundaries to balance school student capacity in elementary schools." Specifically, "we have an opportunity to decrease student numbers at Irving and Leeds to balance school sizes," Burnight said.

The moves are not guaranteed to happen, as over upcoming months a consultant, RSP, an Overland Park (Kansas) team of demographers, will conduct a study on the plan, and the school board would have to approve the boundaries change in a public meeting.

In a long three-hour meeting in which the proposed 2020-21 budget and other topics got lengthy discussions, board president Jeremy Saint said hiring a demographer will be helpful as the boundaries topic is vetted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Board member Dan Greenwell said the public will be closely watching the boundary discussions.

"School boundary adjustment is a very important and passionate topic for district patrons," Greenwell said in a letter that was part of the board packet.

Greenwell said he was disappointed a previously planned Jan. 30 school board work session on the boundaries topic was "abruptly canceled." He recommended a series of community meetings be held, to share details with residents and to hear out people's concerns.