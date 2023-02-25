SIOUX CITY — Saturday morning, Sioux City Reps. Bob Henderson and J.D. Scholten had the opportunity to field a litany of questions from residents during a forum at the Sioux City Public Museum sponsored by the local chapter of the League of Women Voters.

For 90 minutes, the first-term legislators responded to queries about eminent domain, child labor laws, "book bans", young people leaving the state, solar energy, minimum wage, nursing home regulations, reorganizing state government, the Department of Revenue and finding common cause.

To open, both Henderson, a Republican, and Scholten, a Democrat, talked about what they've learned after working in Des Moines for more than a month.

"At my age it’s really nice to be called a freshman," Henderson, a former school teacher, joked. "The most-important thing I’ve had to learn is protocol."

Scholten, who ran for Congress in 2018 and 2020, said "Being a freshman, there’s a lot of cards stacked against me. And being in the minority, it’s a double whammy." He then noted that "We get to talk and become friends with people who may not always agree with us on every issue."

LWV Forum- Henderson & Scholten- 1.jpg Sioux City Reps. Bob Henderson, seated left at table, and J.D. Scholten, right at table, took questions from residents about issues such as em…

Question time

As Scholten and Henderson were both asked questions by the audience of more than 30 people, some of those differences became clearer.

On the issue of eminent domain potentially being used for proposed carbon capture pipeline projects in Iowa, Henderson began by talking about the "pseudoscience of carbon neutrality" and how the state's ethanol producers have to appease other markets.

"Europe is just as woke as California, if not even more," Henderson said. He later mentioned one current proposal in the state legislature would require pipeline companies to obtain 90% of the miles along their proposed route, through voluntary easements, before being granted eminent domain authority.

When Scholten spoke on the matter, he highlighted how the issue doesn't neatly cleave along party lines and then took the companies behind the pipeline proposals to task for exaggerating the need of such work.

"One of the bigger people against it has been Steve King. He’s very much against the pipeline," Scholten said. "(And) to talk about the ethanol industry, the one thing I get frustrated with is they’re talking about this as their only livelihood."

Karen Heidman, a member of the Siouxland Progressive Women group, used her turn at the mic to speak on Senate File 167 which would make changes to child labor laws in Iowa. If passed and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the bill would allow 14-year-olds to work in freezers and meat coolers. 15-year-olds would be able to load and unload groceries from trucks. 16 and 17-year-olds could serve drinks at bars and restaurants.

Henderson said he agreed with Heidman about having concerns about child safety and that such concerns would need to be balanced with worries over employment in Iowa. A recent report from the U.S. Department of Labor found the Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services Inc. to have employed at least 102 children – from 13 to 17 years of age – in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states including Nebraska and Minnesota. According to the report, children were "working with hazardous chemicals and cleaning meat processing equipment including back saws, brisket saws and head splitters."

Scholten said the plan is a way for big business to get out of paying higher wages.

"Why pay someone $30 an hour when they can put in a high school kid who doesn’t know any better?" he asked.

LWV Forum- Henderson & Scholten - 2.jpg Sioux City Reps. Bob Henderson, seated left at table, and J.D. Scholten, right at table, are asked a question about 2,200-foot setbacks for so…

Asked about raising the state minimum wage up from $7.25 an hour, as Nebraska and South Dakota have done, Scholten said Iowa should raise wages to compete with its neighbors rather than cut taxes to keep up.

"As costs go up, wages should go up as well. $7.25 is just absolutely ridiculous," he said.

Henderson differed.

"Changing minimum wage is as much symbolic as anything," Henderson said. He then told the crowd he'd spent a lot of time researching the issue and found that there were less people working on minimum wage and trying to support a family than might be expected.

"I’m all in favor of trying to help those 3,000 people but I’m unwilling to do something that’s going to put start-up businesses, or struggling businesses, into a position where they can no longer afford their employees," Henderson said. In January of this year, a piece from the Iowa Capital Dispatch pointed to a State Newsroom analysis which found "Of the 20 states that have failed to raise the minimum wage above the federal $7.25 an hour standard, 16 have more than 12% of their children living in poverty."

Heidman's husband, Marvin, was later able to ask the two lawmakers about restrictions and parental permission requirements on school books considered to be "obscene" by community members.

Henderson, who taught math for decades, said "there is talk about making sure the materials we’re giving to students, in the state of Iowa, are appropriate for them" and that "there's not any talk about book banning in the state of Iowa."

Republican legislators have held hearings about the process public school officials use to review books. In the Waukee school district, the book "Gender Queer", which is a memoir about gender identity and sexuality, was removed from the library after complaints by parents. A 10-person committee then recommended keeping the book in the high school library. In Sioux City, public school librarians say district standards meet or exceed some of the standards being proposed in the state capitol.

Scholten said the proposals are examples of "punching-down politics." (A number of the books being raised in the current discussions about restrictions are by LGBTQ authors and writers of color.)

"It's disgusting," Scholten said. "It doesn't do any good."

Getting to commiserate

The forum was the first held by the League of Women Voters since at least October 2022 to feature members of both parties. Henderson was unable to attend the October event because of a scheduling conflict and no other Republican candidates for the legislature went either. While Henderson and Scholten were able to attend the Saturday forum, fellow Siouxland legislators Kevin Alons, Jacob Bossman and Rocky De Witt did not make it.

Initially, the League of Women Voters of Sioux City was set to have its first 2023 legislative forum in January but that had to be scrapped due to a snowstorm.

"I was pleased that we had two people show up," Dagna Simmons, the chapter president, said. "I thought they talked intelligently...I was pleased with the number of people from the audience who asked questions, they covered a wide range of topics."

Scholten said events such as the LWV forum represent what "democracy is all about."

Henderson was appreciative too but joked about what happens after doing a two-hour event following a week at the legislature.

"I do need a whole day's worth of recovery when I come back," he said.