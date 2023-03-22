SIOUX CITY -- North High School will receive 27 new band instruments and 13 new orchestra instruments due to a grant.

The grant is from Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, a national organization that supports music education in schools, according to a Sioux City Schools news release.

“We believe in supporting schools that recognize the importance of music education for their students,” says Felice Mancini, President and CEO of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation. “To give more kids the experience of making music in school is more important than ever and giving teachers quality instruments makes a huge difference. The benefits are tremendous.”

Pat Toben, head of the music department and band director at North High School, applied for the grant. The new instruments will replace current instruments that are no longer repairable, Toben said.

"Being able to place 40 new instruments in students hands with a value of over $57,000 is a dream come true for our band and orchestra programs," Toben said.