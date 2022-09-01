 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sioux City North High School sets its homecoming week plans

Sioux City North High School logo

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City's North High School will celebrate its homecoming week, Sept. 6-10.

Coronation will be held at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 9  in the North High School auditorium. In addition, the following spirit days and events are planned:

• Tuesday, Sept. 6: Twin Day;

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: Worst Wednesday (students dress down in pajamas or sweats) and powderpuff football game at Leeds Field at 3:30 p.m.; 

• Thursday, Sept. 8: Country versus Frat/Sorority Day;

• Friday, Sept. 9: Class Shirts/Red, White and Blue Day. The parade along Floyd Boulevard will take place at 1:30 p.m. and a football game vs Des Moines North at 7 p.m. at Olson Stadium;

• Saturday, Sept. 10: Homecoming dance from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

