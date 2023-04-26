SIOUX CITY — Wednesday evening, Sioux City North and South Sioux City middle schoolers were recognized during Sioux City Tolerance Week for their artistic contributions.

For the 18th annual Tolerance Week Awards Banquet, at the Sioux City Railroad Museum, which just unveiled its "Holocaust Rails: Desperate Passage" exhibit, several hundred entries were made in the Ella Holtzen Memorial Tolerance Week Art and Essay contests.

The art winner was Charlotte Peterson, a seventh grader at Sioux City North Middle School, whose teacher is Jim Bravo. An honorable mention was given to Hope Wagner, who attends school at Sioux City West Middle School.

2023 Sioux City Tolerance Week Art Award Winner Sioux City North Middle School student Charlotte Peterson won the 2023 Sioux City Tolerance Week Art Award for this piece. Her teacher is Jim Bravo.

2023 Sioux City Tolerance Week Art Award Honorable Mention This piece, given honorable mention for the 2023 Sioux City Tolerance Week Art Awards, is from Hope Wagner.

The essay winner was Josue Rodriguez Villalobos, an eighth grader at South Sioux City Middle School. Her teacher is Lori Singer. Her writing was as follows:

The morning wind, how cold it blew.

The person behind you is new.

But even in morning dew,

Do you hold the door for two?

A new voice is heard.

It speaks a fair point.

But who is this person?

Should it really matter who, to you?

When a person walks past,

How do you judge?

By gender or race,

Or by the look on their face?

The new kid at school,

Do you ask him his past?

Or do you make an assumption,

Based on his class?

Imagine a world where these

questions have one answer.

The ideas we could think.

The things we could make.

So will you help me tear

Down the walls of opinion, race,

And gender to see

What lies within?

Also at the ceremony, the passing of Sioux City East Middle School Teacher Sonya Grimsley was acknowledged. She received the 2020 Tolerance Week Courage to Teach Award.

In the morning, about 1,800 eighth graders went to the Orpheum Theatre in downtown Sioux City for a special production of "The Diary of Anne Frank" put on by the Sioux City Community Theatre.