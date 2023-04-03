SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City North High Athlete Demarico Young has created a nonprofit to help other Siouxland athletes.

The Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation will create an athletic academy where student-athletes can go for tutoring assistance and mental performance counseling, according to a news release.

The nonprofit will also focus on the North High football and track program, as well as the North High total well-being program.

“The Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation is my way of paying forward the support I have been given during a time when I thought there was no hope for me,” Young said.

Young, a running back and defensive back for the Stars, was named the "NFL Way to Play High School" recipient for week 14 of the 2022 season. He said this motivated him to do more for North High and future students.

Young hopes the athletic academy will create academically stronger student-athletes, keep students eligible for their activities and teach how athletics can lead to higher education.

“One of my goals is to help students see that participation in athletics and being a great student can help them get to college. Sports are fun. I love being an athlete, but education is the key to my future success. I know my body will wear out one day,” Young said.

Young also hopes for the foundation to collect new and gently used athletic shoes and equipment to pay it forward.

“I knew I was a good athlete, but I did not have what I needed to participate in track and football after my family fell on hard times. I also worried that hearing coaches would not take a chance on a deaf kid coming from a deaf school to a public school,” Young said.

He said one pair of track spikes provided to Young by donation changed the course of his life forever.

“My interpreter handed me spikes and said, ‘make the best use of them that you can. Run fast! These spikes are a tool for a successful future so get to work' and here I am,” Young said.

The Demarico Young Athletic Readiness Foundation is accepting donations and is recruiting the foundation’s Board of Directors.