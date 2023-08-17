SIOUX CITY — The FBI on Wednesday denied claims by a Sioux City parent that the federal agency investigated him for domestic terrorism after he protested at local school board meetings.

"The FBI is not involved in any investigation of Chad Krastel," FBI public affairs specialist Amy Adams said in an email to The Journal Wednesday night. The Journal asked Adams if any investigation occurred in 2020, and she replied "the FBI has not been involved in any investigation."

At a board meeting Monday, Krastel claimed former Sioux City public schools superintendent Paul Gausman, former board member Perla Alarcon-Flory, board member Monique Scarlett, Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and Mayor Bob Scott, “colluded” to report him to the FBI after he spoke out at meetings in 2020.

“For simply standing up for [my] daughters, and because I had the audacity to speak out against the mask mandates,” Krastel said during Monday's meeting.

Krastel has been outspoken at school board meetings in recent years after reporting his 4-year-old daughter was assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary School in 2020. Krastel frequently criticized the district’s handling of the incident. He spoke out at multiple board meetings about the incident, as well as on other issues, including a COVID-related proposal that would have required students, teachers and staff to wear facial coverings inside school buildings.

Krastel, who stressed he never threatened any school board member, teacher or other employee, claimed he has been subject to “retaliation and harassment” ever since he spoke out.

Scarlett, Alarcon-Flory, Mueller, and Scott all denied the allegations Krastel publicly raised Monday. Gausman, now the superintendent for the Lincoln Public Schools, did not immediately respond to the Journal's request for comment.

"I was shaken and appalled by the vehemence and absurdity of such outlandish allegations," Scarlett said. "I have never contacted the FBI for any reason during my tenure on this board or for that matter in my entire life."

Alarcon-Flory, who recently resigned from the board to move with her family to Arkansas, said she began championing parental involvement ever since she joined the district's School Improvement Advisory Board in 2009.

"I have never colluded with anyone to silence any individual, let alone a parent/guardian seeking the best for their child, nor have I ever labeled anyone as a domestic terrorist, and I have never contacted the FBI," Alarcon-Flory said.

Mueller said, "At no point has the Sioux City Police Department ever reported Mr. Krastel to the FBI as a suspect in any crime nor have we ever attempted to label him as a domestic terrorist."

Scott told the Journal he has never spoken to the FBI and had no idea of the situation.

"I had nothing to do with that," he said.

Krastel, who said he was contacted by then-FBI special agent Steve Friend in November 2020 after speaking out at a school board meeting, took issue with the denial by Mueller. Krastel released a copy of an email from Friend, dated Dec. 1, 2020, in which the agent wrote, "Chief Mueller reached out to me in my capacity as the supervising Agent for the Sioux City FBI office. My assigned investigative responsibilities fall in Nebraska. Therefore, I do not have regular interaction with the Sioux City Police Department."

The email is unclear as the specific nature of Mueller's contact with the agent. Later in the email, Friend invited Krastel to meet at his office on Dec. 4, 2020.

“By the end, it was clear I was no threat, and it was more likely that there was public corruption afoot,” Krastel said.

Greenwell, Scarlett spar

School board president Dan Greenwell said Krastel approached him two months ago, asking if the district and/or board reported him to the FBI. At the time, Greenwell said, the board had not discussed it and therefore did not know it had occurred.

"He was targeted and categorized as a domestic terrorist by former board leadership and the former administration,” Greenwell said during Monday's board meeting. “I too have been targeted with false allegations and smear campaigns, which all have been proven false and without merit."

Scarlett repeatedly interrupted him, stating he was out of order and asked Dan Moore, the school board's legal counsel, to intervene. Moore also served on the City Council.

“Tonight, Mr. Krastel identified a horrible event that reinforces the retribution mantra that many folks have experienced and speak about,” Greenwell said.

Greenwell said he had four specific examples that detail this claim, including reporting Krastel to the FBI and the "release of closed session contents to harm staff and board." The board president did not get a chance to outline the two other examples, as he was interrupted by Scarlett, who said her name was mentioned and that the statement was “out of order.”

“No, you are out of order, madam,” Greenwell responded before the two began speaking over each other. Board member Jan George asked the board to recess.

The board unanimously voted to pause the meeting and went into the closed session room, where yelling could be heard from outside. Board members Taylor Goodvin, Phillip Hamman, Bernie Scolaro and Bob Michaelson did not enter the closed session room and, as such, the conversation did not violate open meeting laws.

The board reconvened after roughly seven minutes.

Greenwell did not conclude his comments. George apologized to the public for the situation. "Speaking for myself and several of the board members, this is not us,” he said.

“Targeting citizens is not us, either,” Greenwell responded.

Scarlett said board policy states board members' actions reflect the attitude and beliefs of the district.

"We cannot move forward as a destination district when our very own board leader will go to any extent with verbal, written abuse ... and malign those who take seriously the work of public service," she said. "How can we teach our students to refrain from being a bully when the main one is in leadership?"

In response to Scarlett's statement, Greenwell said "Scarlett is in a perpetual state of aggrievement, disgruntlement, disenchantment or some other 'manufactured' slight. This is a repeated and predictable behavior."

"Reporting citizens for FBI investigation is a serious matter. Ms. Scarlett is again trying to deflect responsibility for her actions related to that horrible event," he said.

Further retaliation claims

Krastel said the thought of being reported to the FBI felt “heinous” to him, especially as an Army veteran. He said he received a Good Conduct Service medal after three years in the Army, meaning he never got in trouble in his career.

“I earned my Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; I know what a real terrorist is. I love my country. I love my countrymen. I would never, and will never, condone or participate in domestic terrorism,” he said.

Scarlett asked Krastel if he felt his communications with board members "came across very threatening." Krastel answered no.

Krastel also claimed he has received retaliation from both the school administration and the city for speaking out at the meetings.

“Because I had to address things at the school board level, a target was placed on my family,” he said. “Enduring the unjust expulsion of my daughter’s service animals, then leaving my disabled daughter at the top of stairs during morning rush, the constant harassment of my family, the harassment by the police’s school resource officers, the mistreatment by school administration, the list goes on and on.”

He said he asked the city and Police Department for help, but claimed they “joined the fight against us.”

“They began sending police officers to school board meetings to intimidate me,” Krastel said.

Mueller said the department does not allow nor endorse officers attending meetings to intimidate people. He said sometimes there are requests for officers to attend public meetings when controversial subjects like mask mandates are on the agenda.

"We would never deploy police officers in an effort to intimidate any attendees at public meetings, that's simply not how we do business," the police chief said.

Federal government worried about threats

In September 2021, The National School Boards Association released a statement outlining threats school officials have faced, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, which the association has since recalled, asked for help from the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service and its National Threat Assessment Center.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” according to the letter.

In October 2021, the Justice Department announced a series of efforts to address threats of violence against school board members, teachers and employees of public schools, citing an increase in harassment and threats against the groups. People were encouraged to report threats of violence to school officials to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

“The Department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a memo.

In February of this year, the House Judiciary Committee claimed the FBI misused counterterrorism resources to target parents at school board meetings. The committee claimed the White House worked with the National School Boards Associations to use federal law enforcement against parents.

Krastel noted Friend has testified in front of the U.S. Congress on behalf of parents who were investigated because they spoke out at school board meetings.

Friend also has received national attention as a self-described whistleblower who said he lost his security clearance after he objected to a SWAT-enforced arrest of a Jan. 6, 2021 riot suspect who was later charged with entering a restricted building or grounds. In a complaint to the Department of Justice inspector general, Friend alleged the FBI has been manipulating case-file management in order to falsely inflate the threat of domestic terrorism, and using unconstitutional excessive force against political dissenters.