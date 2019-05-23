SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District has been honored as one of two Iowa districts for a U.S. Department of Education award.
The U.S. Department of Education in a Wednesday release listed the 35 entities designated as Green Ribbon Schools.
The schools were picked for their innovative efforts to address three pillars of the program: reducing environmental impact and utility costs, improving health and wellness, and ensuring effective sustainability education.
"I want to congratulate this year's U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School honorees," U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said. "They have truly embraced the challenge to create healthy, safe, sustainable and efficient learning environments for students, faculty and staff. Their innovative approaches to learning will help students prepare for the opportunities and challenges of the 21st Century."
The Davenport School District was the other Iowa district to receive the honor. The honorees were named from a pool of candidates covering 28 states.