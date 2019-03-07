SIOUX CITY -- Mike Rogers, a longtime Sioux City School District administrator, died Thursday after being diagnosed last year with cancer.
The district in a release announced the death of Rogers, 52. A statement from the Rogers family said, "Our hearts are broken, but we know Mike is at peace in heaven now. We appreciate the love and support this community has shown our family through Mike’s battle with cancer. A celebration of life is being planned and more information will be provided at a later date.”
In October, East Middle School was awash with green to show support for Rogers. A Sioux City Community School District employee for 26 years and East Middle's principal for the past six years, Rogers had recently been diagnosed with two softball-sized tumors inside his liver.
Green is the recognized color of liver cancer awareness.
"When I saw green ribbons and students wearing homemade green shirts, I thought I wandered into the wrong building," Rogers said with a grin at the time.
"I started my career at West Middle where the school color was green. But this is East."
Dawn, his wife of 28 years, initially took him to the hospital, where doctors said the tumor were inoperable. Rogers made the decision to begin chemotherapy in Omaha.
Rogers continued his work, speaking some weeks ago at a Sioux City School Board meeting.
The school district also shared a statement about Rogers.
“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of our friend, colleague, and beloved administrator, Dr. Michael Rogers," the statement said.
"His work touched the lives of many and he made a profound impact on our students. In this moment of grief and coping, the district is providing support services in classrooms and for staff. Today, we unite as a community to honor Dr. Rogers’ memory.”