SIOUX CITY -- BJ Koch, the Sioux City East High School assistant principal and activities director, has been named the 2019 Iowa Association of Student Councils High School Administrator of the Year.
The award is sponsored by Iowa High School Athletic Association. Koch will be recognized at the Iowa Student Leadership Conference in Des Moines on October 28.
IASC Executive Vicki Gray Carstens said Koch was deserving of the honor for his support of East student council activities.
The nomination letter for Koch, submitted by East High student council advisor Michelle Pick, said, “He believes in his advisors, coaches and student leaders, and encourages them to take the reins of their own programs, to use their resources to the maximum and to do whatever it takes to encourage student growth and leadership."
Koch has been an assistant principal and activities director at East High School since 2007. He holds degrees from Morningside College and the University of South Dakota.