Sioux City property valuations likely to increase, school district's tax levy would fall

SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Community School District's proposed property tax levy for the next school year would fall slightly compared to last year, but local taxpayers would still pay somewhat more, due to increased valuations.

The school board on Monday night voted to acknowledged a total budget in the range of $210 million and $215 million and set a required public hearing for it on April 11.

The proposed levy was lowered to $12.45 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, compared to the current levy of $12.48. District officials noted it's the 14th time in 15 years the district has lowered the levy.

For a home valued at $103,961, the school district's share of annual taxes would total $1,294, a $46 increase from the previous year, according to an example provided by the district. Officials pointed to higher valuations this year for the increase.

The district has an estimated $216.1 million in general fund spending. Education and Secondary School Relief funding makes up $27 million of the expenditures and this year’s largest additions in instruction, support services, transportation, and operations and maintenance.

The district’s unused spending authority is projected to be $51.3 million at the end of fiscal year 2022, an all-time high, according to school officials

Board President Dan Greenwell said the district is using $1.2 million of the spending authority balance that has been build up over the last few years. He said they will continue to spend more of the spending authority over the next few years.

Greenwell said the higher costs are going towards adding teachers and addressing learning losses.

“We expected it, we knew it was it going to happen and we’re utilizing what I consider some of the excess spending authority that we did have,” he said.

During Monday night's meeting, there was little discussion of the proposed budget, with no disagreements on the budget items or tax rate.

Greenwell said the tax levy would have been lower next year, but the management fund expenditures levy increased 22 cents. The increase was due to more district devices needing to be covered by Break Fix insurance, which covers the district’s one-to-one computers. The insurance costs increased by 60 percent, or $738,391.

