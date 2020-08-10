Sioux City public school students to spend 2 days per week in classroom

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City's public school students will begin the school year spending two days per week in the classroom. All students, teachers and staff also will be required to wear masks inside district buses and buildings.
The Sioux City Community School District Board of Education on Monday voted 5-2 to open school on Aug. 25 under a hybrid learning model in which roughly half the students will attend classes in-person on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday. Wednesdays would be reserved for cleaning and sanitizing school buildings, teacher development and providing additional in-person instruction at schools for students who need it. When students are at home, they will be expected to complete assignments and other work.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the hybrid model was not his favorite option -- he favors full-time on-site instruction -- but he said it's safer to start the school year with fewer students in the buildings in an effort to prevent or slow the spread of COVID-19.
"I think we owe it to the staff and parents that we're going to get this thing started, but we're going to get it started in the safest way possible," Gausman said.
The board unanimously passed a second motion requiring board approval for the extension of the hybrid model past three weeks. Board member Dan Greenwell said he didn't want that decision left exclusively up to Gausman.
"I think the board has an obligation to the community to weigh in on this on a regular basis," he said.
Gausman said he hoped that Woodbury County's rate of positive COVID-19 tests and student absentee rates remain low enough that he doesn't have to ask for the extension.
"If our numbers stay low, we'll move to the traditional model (on-site) as soon as we can," he said.
By making teachers available for individual support on Wednesdays, Gausman said the district meets Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate that 50 percent of instruction be done in classrooms.
A third option of instruction is to deliver information entirely virtual, or online, but school districts must get state approval to do so, and only after reaching certain criteria pertaining to how widespread COVID-19 is in their communities. However, parents can choose to have their children educated virtually, and about 28 percent of the district's families have chosen that option, according to numbers shown to the board.
Taylor Goodvin, who along with Monique Scarlett voted against the hybrid plan, said the district was forcing parents to make tough decisions about child care immediately.
"If our main goal is to have kids in school, why not start in school?" he asked.
Gausman said he'd prefer to start to school with everyone in the buildings, but the majority of feedback he had received from parents and teachers was in favor of the hybrid model.
Scarlett had said earlier she preferred that school start with virtual learning only, but realized that Sioux City does not currently meet the criteria to apply to the state for permission.
Virtual learning will be the only option for parents who do not wish to have their children follow the mask mandate, Gausman said.
"In order to get on a bus, in order to get in a building, you must be wearing a mask," he said. "We have a plan for you if you choose not to wear a mask. It's the virtual option."
Students could be excused from the requirement for medical reasons. They also will be allowed to take their masks off to eat lunch and for some music classes. Schools will provide disposable masks for students who arrive without one.
The board also approved a budget to spend more than $2.6 million the district received from the federal CARES Act for coronavirus relief. Of the total, $1.1 million will or has been spent on training teachers in virtual instruction, summer school and other teaching expenses.
Other budgeted expenditures are $144,532 for 151,000 masks, face shields and other protective equipment for students and staff and $62,400 for 2,600 gallons of hand sanitizer that will be distributed in every classroom and office. Gausman said teachers and parents will not be asked to buy their own masks or hand sanitizer.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.