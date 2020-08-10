Sioux City public school students to spend 2 days per week in classroom

"I think the board has an obligation to the community to weigh in on this on a regular basis," he said.

Gausman said he hoped that Woodbury County's rate of positive COVID-19 tests and student absentee rates remain low enough that he doesn't have to ask for the extension.

"If our numbers stay low, we'll move to the traditional model (on-site) as soon as we can," he said.

By making teachers available for individual support on Wednesdays, Gausman said the district meets Gov. Kim Reynolds' mandate that 50 percent of instruction be done in classrooms.

A third option of instruction is to deliver information entirely virtual, or online, but school districts must get state approval to do so, and only after reaching certain criteria pertaining to how widespread COVID-19 is in their communities. However, parents can choose to have their children educated virtually, and about 28 percent of the district's families have chosen that option, according to numbers shown to the board.

Taylor Goodvin, who along with Monique Scarlett voted against the hybrid plan, said the district was forcing parents to make tough decisions about child care immediately.

"If our main goal is to have kids in school, why not start in school?" he asked.