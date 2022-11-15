Sioux City public schools fall behind with English language learners, students with disabilities

SIOUX CITY – State performance results show the Sioux City Community School District needs to make improvements in educating students with disabilities and those who are learning English.

The results of various statewide assessments show Sioux City public schools are mostly staying the same in performance from year to year, but drops in performance are frequently related to IEP (individualized education plan) students and English language learners. In English language arts and math, the district is still mostly ahead of their peers, but the peers are catching up.

On Monday, Associate Superintendent Angela Bemus presented the Sioux City school district performance in the Iowa School Performance Profile, Every Student Succeeds Act designations, and the Iowa Assessments, all of which are ways to determine how Iowa school districts are performing.

Bemus said each performance assessment shows a different story about the district, not the entire story.

The school board members on Monday said the data presented showed problems or “leaks” that need to be worked on in the district.

In October, the Iowa Department of Education's annual Iowa School Performance Profile was released, which gives each school a rating based on factors that include standardized test scores, attendance, staff retention, and expulsion and suspension rates.

Schools receive a score of up to 100 and are placed in one of six rating categories: exceptional, high performing, commendable, acceptable, needs improvement and priority.

A majority of Sioux City schools stayed in the same category as last year, with a few of the schools moving up or down one category. The data shows Bryant Elementary, Nodland Elementary, and Sunnyside Elementary dropped a category, while Irving Elementary, Leeds Elementary and Liberty Elementary moved up a category.

The district’s virtual school has been identified as a priority school, the bottom 5 percent of schools in the state.

Many other virtual schools in Iowa ranked at the bottom five percent, including Cedar Rapids Virtual Academy, Des Moines Virtual Campus, Iowa City Online Learning Program, Marshalltown Virtual Academy, Mason City Virtual Academy, Oelwein Online School, Oskaloosa Virtual Academy and Ottumwa Virtual Learning.

The performance profiles were presented side by side with the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) data. ESSA is used to identify schools that need support and improvement.

Schools are identified for the ESSA categories based on student participation in Iowa assessments, student education growth, graduation rates, progress in English language proficiency and conditions for learning, according to the Iowa Department of Education.

Like the progress report, the schools are scored and placed into categories: targeted and comprehensive.

Targeted schools mean the school has one or more student subgroups in the lowest five percent of schools. The subgroups are free or reduced lunch students, English learners, students with disabilities, or students in certain race/ethnicity groups.

Bemus said the school could have a good overall score, but if there are subgroups of students falling in the bottom five percent, they will be a targeted school.

Comprehensive means the high school has a graduation rate below 67.1 percent and the school is in the lowest five percent of Title I schools in Iowa.

VIBE Academy has been identified as a comprehensive school, with the subgroups of English language learners, Hispanic, white, IEP and free and reduced lunch students all in the lowest five percent of schools.

This is the first time the district has a comprehensive school, Bemus said. She said this means the school administrative team will meet with state representatives once a month.

Leeds Elementary, Loess Hills Elementary and Spalding Park Elementary entered the targeted category this year. Irving Elementary, Morningside Elementary, Unity Elementary, West Middle, North Middle and West High School continued to be in the targeted category.

All of the schools identified as targeted in the Sioux City school district have IEP scores in the lowest five percent of schools. The second most common struggling subgroup in the district is English language learners, with six of the 10 schools identifying this subgroup.

Liberty Elementary, Perry Creek Elementary, East Middle, East High and North High all exited the targeted category and now need no additional support.

Schools in these categories must implement a plan of intervention and conduct a resource equity review to see how resources are distributed throughout the district, according to the Iowa Department of Education. Schools can exit targeted or comprehensive status after three years if they have made continuous improvements.

The last form of district analysis Bemus presented was a proficiency index. The index allows the district to measure performance on the Iowa Assessments against similar and non-similar peers.

Similar peers were identified as Council Bluffs, Davenport, Dubuque and Waterloo. Bemus said these schools are comparable in size and demographics.

Non-similar peers are schools with 300 or more students per grade and include Iowa City, Southeast Polk, Ankeny, Johnston, Urbandale, Bettendorf, Ames, Marshalltown, Waukee, Cedar Falls, Muscatine, West Des Moines, Ottumwa and Pleasantville Valley.

English language arts and math Iowa Assessment results show elementary schools in Sioux City are competitive with peers and non-standard peers. At middle school and high school, peer schools have similar or better English and math scores than Sioux City, while non-similar peers far surpass Sioux City.

The school board members said this data has identified “cracks,” or “leaks” in the district that are causing learning loss as students progress through the district.

One of the biggest problems identified was a drop in student performance from elementary to middle school, and middle school to high school.

Bemus said the number one way to get better scores is through relationships between the school staff, students, and parents and by making services provided through the district continuous.

Bemus said the transition to middle school has a drop in performance across the nation, but said the district is looking at ways to implement programs that are similar to those at the elementary school level.

Board Member Jan George said he believes the recent implementation of the “teaming” concept at the middle school will increase test scores.

Teaming pairs a group of teachers with a group of students, to build relationships and allow the teachers a better understanding of how those specific students are performing, and what areas they need support.

Amy Denney, director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment presented the teaming concept as a way to address school scoring. She also said teaming has been introduced to the freshman and sophomore classes.

Denney presented other ways the district is responding to the data results. The responses include decreasing assessments throughout the district to increase instructional time, making sure all core classes have curriculum resources, focusing on student engagement, creating an IEP task force and identifying needs in the English language learning curriculum.