Sioux City public schools intend to resume full on-site learning next week

Under state guidelines, school districts may request a temporary waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10 percent of students are absent and at least 15 percent of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Gausman said the district would continue to monitor the county's COVID-19 statistics and make changes to its instruction plans as warranted.

The district reported last Friday that none of its approximately 15,500 students had thus far tested positive for the virus, but two district employees had. The district will release a new report this Friday.

Sioux City's move comes as other Siouxland schools have switched to a hybrid model of instruction.

The Hinton Community School District on Wednesday moved students in grades 4-12 to a hybrid learning plan similar to Sioux City' as the COVID-19 positivity rate remains high in Plymouth County.