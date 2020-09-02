Sioux City public schools intend to resume full on-site learning next week

SIOUX CITY -- Though a key COVID-19 case measurement that can be used to justify online teaching continues to increase in Woodbury County, Sioux City's public schools remain scheduled to resume full in-person instruction next week.
"On Tuesday, September 8, all students that are currently attending school two days a week under the Hybrid Model will now begin attending school full-time," Sioux City Community Schools superintendent Paul Gausman said in a letter posted Wednesday on the district's website.
The letter reiterated statements made at the Aug. 24 school board meeting. Gausman said that after consulting with the Siouxland District Health and because of the school board's previous actions, the district determined it's safe to transition to in-person instruction.
The district began classes on Aug. 25 with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays in order to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus. Students are required to wear masks inside the district buildings. Others students have opted for full-time online instruction, which will continue with its current schedule, Gausman said.
Before classes started, about 8 percent of all COVID-19 tests in Woodbury County were positive. That rate continues to rise, and reached 11.4 percent on Wednesday, according to the district health department.
Under state guidelines, school districts may request a temporary waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10 percent of students are absent and at least 15 percent of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Gausman said the district would continue to monitor the county's COVID-19 statistics and make changes to its instruction plans as warranted.
The district reported last Friday that none of its approximately 15,500 students had thus far tested positive for the virus, but two district employees had. The district will release a new report this Friday.
Sioux City's move comes as other Siouxland schools have switched to a hybrid model of instruction.
The Hinton Community School District on Wednesday moved students in grades 4-12 to a hybrid learning plan similar to Sioux City' as the COVID-19 positivity rate remains high in Plymouth County.
MMCRU, which operates a school in Remsen, also in Plymouth County, announced earlier this week that it will begin a hybrid schedule for learning on Thursday and extend through Sept. 22. A high number of students in the Remsen building are in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure, and a high number of staff members at the district's school in Marcus are symptomatic and awaiting test results, superintendent Dan Barkel said Tuesday.
On Wedesday, Plymouth County's percentage of positive COVID-19 tests during the past two weeks dipped slightly to 22.2 percent, which ranked fourth among Iowa counties after leading the state on Monday with a rate of 23.8 percent. Neighboring Sioux County ranked third with 22.7 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive.
Schools across Siouxland have reported students and teachers testing positive for COVID-19 in recent days. On Wednesday, the Denison-Schleswig school district said three individuals at the high school had tested positive for the virus.
Also on Wednesday, Dakota County in Nebraska reported its 43 death attributed to COVID-19. The county had 15 new positive cases, raising its total to 2,010.
Woodbury County has had 4,169 positive cases as of Wednesday evening, with 3,638 of them classified as recovered.
