Sioux City residents identify traits wanted from future school superintendent

SIOUX CITY – Sioux City residents want a school superintendent who values ethics and integrity, leads by example through honesty, is an effective communicator and is accountable for his or her actions.

These sought-after traits came from the community wide survey completed by the superintendent-recruiting firm the Sioux City Community School District hired -- GR Recruiting -- as one of the first steps in finding a new superintendent.

"The survey participants clearly indicated that trust, honestly and transparency are key for them," said School Board President Dan Greenwell.

The 15-question survey was distributed throughout the community from Oct. 3-14. Some of the survey questions were focused on desirable characteristics for a new superintendent, while others about the district as a whole.

In all, 1,121 people completed the survey. A majority of the respondents were parents of a student; school staff members were the second-largest cohort of respondents. (Some respondents were both.)

The results of the survey will be used in various ways, Dick Christie of GR Recruiting said during a school board work session on Thursday. It could be used to guide interview questions for potential candidates, entry plans for the chosen candidate, guidance for the current interim superintendent and new superintendent goals.

The superintendent traits identified were used to create a profile of the desired candidates for the position.

There were 28 options of responders to choose from and they were asked to select the top eight. The top eight traits chosen by responders were:

- Is a trusted leader who values ethics and integrity, by practicing moral authority;

- Leads by example through honest practices;

- Is an effective communicator, creating strong school and community relations;

- Is accountable and responsible for actions;

- Empowers others by promoting team strengths & students first approach;

- Shows transparency by sharing the organization’s goals and challenges to promote staff engagement;

- Builds strong diverse teams and promotes teamwork for success for all and;

- Maintains a positive/optimistic outlook.

Responders want a superintendent who is collaborative, but want someone who sticks with decisions when they are made, Christie said.

The three issues community members felt were the most critical for the new superintendent to focus on were student support services, teacher quality and social emotional learning.

Questions regarding the district included what word best describes how the responder feels about the district. The top three words included “good,” “hopeful,” and “optimistic.”

Another question asked what the greatest selling points about the school, district or community. Participants said the top selling point is the district has a “strong sense of community” and is an “involved and supportive community.”

The second selling point was the “hard working, dedicated and caring teachers and staff.” The third selling point was the “diverse community and student body.”

The superintendent job application is available on the district's website now as well as the survey results and a tentative timeline. Applications are due Dec. 12 and first rounds of interviews will begin in early January 2023 with various public interviews.

Candidates should not contact members of the board.