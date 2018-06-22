SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City School District Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke to a special federal panel at the White House about cyberbullying in the era of social media.
Speaking before such notable Trump administration cabinet members as Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Gausman was one of six speakers on the Thursday panels for the Federal Commission on School Safety.
"I was honored to be there, and to represent the Sioux City School District and our community. The discussion was rich, and I believe the conversation will lead to engagement and action," he said Friday.
Gausman spoke at the point about two hours into the three-hour hearing.
Gausman said he was picked by the Education Department to speak because of heightened actions by Sioux City district leaders to address bullying over the last decade.
"I have become a bully prevention advocate and speaker following a great deal of work toward the reduction and prevention of student-based bullying in our district and community during my tenure here in Sioux City," he said.
Gausman added that education department officials were aware "of our participation in the (2010) documentary 'Bully,' and through our work to mitigate the challenges of bullying." Anti-bullying education begins in preschool and runs through high school in the district.
Gausman shared the key points he made in the testimony:
-- "With the growing use of digital devices and student focus on social media platforms, bullying is reaching children in more places, more negatively, and more often than at any time in history."
-- "We also have seen the challenge that people will often be far more aggressive and negative with their language on social media or through cyber means than they would in a face-to-face scenario. More often now, we deal with the challenges of a bullying situation that did not begin in school, it did not even occur on school equipment or at a school activity. Yet when the students get to the school for learning, a challenge that began outside of our supervision is clearly a challenge that needs resolution."
-- "Without the kind of support that legislation can provide, it can be challenging to take action to deliver consequences to a cyberbully who began the negative action outside of school and on their own device."
-- "Additionally, bullying that is not captured with a screenshot, and fake accounts used for bullying, cannot be traced. While the district can petition social media organizations to remove accounts that are used for bullying, social media organizations do not assist the district in ascertaining information about the account creators, limiting our ability to take action."
-- "We need more ability to use social media in our investigations of school-based bullying scenarios, when applicable, and to take action against cyberbullies. Without the kind of support that legislation can provide, it can be challenging to take action to deliver consequences to a cyberbully who began the negative action outside of school and on their own device."
Gausman has been superintendent in the district since 2008. In 2013, Gausman was named Iowa Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa. In May, he was named one of three finalists for a national superintendent of the year award by the National Association of School Superintendents.