Sioux City school board approves $1.3 million bid for virtual academy space

SIOUX CITY – The second attempt to build a permanent space for Sioux City’s virtual academy was approved Monday.

A low bid of $1.3 million was submitted by L&L Builders Co. for the VIBE Academy construction project on the second floor off the Educational Service Center building. It was accepted at Monday night's school board meeting.

The cost of the project with architecture and engineering fees totals $1.45 million.

The project was approved on a 5-2 vote.

In January, the initial attempt was denied due to a low bid of $1.93 million from W.A. Klinger, $450,000 above the initial estimate of $1.48 million. The project is expected to be complete in November 2022.

Matt Basye of the Sioux City architectural firm FEH Design said at the time there were a variety of factors that led to higher-than-expected bids, including the short project timeframe, the bid period being over the holidays, increased construction material costs, and the Davis-Bacon Act, a 1931 law regulating wages on public projects.

Tim Paul, the district’s director of operations and maintenance, said various items were removed from the project to slash the cost. These included removing a section of administrative space, removing a training room, modifying light fixtures and changing the layout of the space to reduce square footage.

Currently, the virtual academy teachers are housed on the fourth floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre on Fourth Street. To continue leasing that space for 10 years would cost the district $1.49 million, according to school board documents.

Elementary and secondary school emergency relief (ESSER) III funding will be used to construct the space. The ESSER funding is currently being used to pay for the present space and can only be used through 2024.

Around 14,000 square feet of the second floor of the Career Academy will be used for the VIBE Academy. The space will include training rooms, an open layout for around 40 instructors, specialty rooms – such as counseling, music, art and physical education - a break room and a work room.

