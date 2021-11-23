Sioux City school board approves $1.89M plan for virtual academy space

SIOUX CITY -- A $1.89 million plan to build a permanent home for the Sioux City school district's online academy received the go-ahead Monday.

In one of its final decisions, the outgoing school board voted 5-2 to remodel the second floor of the Educational Services Center for the VIBE Academy.

Jeremy Saint and Ron Colling, whose terms both ended Monday, joined Perla Alarcon-Flory, Juli Albert and Monique Scarlett in supporting the administration's recommendation. Taylor Goodvin and Dan Greenwell opposed the measure.

Goodvin said the VIBE Academy ranks low in his priorities for the use of Education and Secondary School Relief, or ESSER, funds the federal government allocated to the district for COVID relief.

A survey done by board members, teachers and community members ranked construction of the space as a low priority, while Superintendent Paul Gausman's administration ranked it as the No. 1 priority.

Greenwell agreed with Goodvin, stating there other options for the VIBE Academy, including continuing to lease space in the Ho-Chunk Centre, until it's certain the online academy will continue on a long-term basis.

The ESSER funding set aside for the remodeling project, for instance, could have been used to address the ongoing substitute recruitment shortage, he said.

FEH Design of Sioux City estimated the VIBE Academy construction to cost $1.48 million. Additional costs include $365,380.53 for furnishings and $50,000 for building security and IT.

Tim Paul, the district's director of operations and maintenance, said there is a 13.5 percent increase in furnishing that is not calculated due to inflation.

Currently, the VIBE Academy is housed on the fourth floor of the Ho-Chunk Centre. To continue leasing that space for 10 years would cost the district $1.49 million, according to district documents.

The ESSER funding being used to pay for the present rental space can only be used through 2024.

Brenda Burnight, a teacher at VIBE Academy, previously spoke to the board and said the staff moved into the Ho-Chunk Centre just days before the year started.

“It was very difficult for us, but we made it work,” she said.

Burnight said the one-time ESSER funding should be spent on something the district owns, instead of on rent for the Ho-Chunk space.

The remodeled space in the Educational Services Center is anticipated to be completed in August 2022.

