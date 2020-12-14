Sioux City School Board approves plan to have hybrid learning in January

Gausman participated in the meeting telephonically, saying he was working remotely some days last week and this week.

In a discussion point that lengthened the hybrid discussions, board member Dan Greenwell said the absence statistics that have been shown in a report created by Assistant Superintendent Kim Buryanek need to be broadened. That was a point he and Goodvin also made publicly last week.

Greenwell and Goodvin said the district administrative team should have more transparency in the statistics that are provided in board reports to assess the impact of the coronavirus. They want more than the current practice of absence totals, asserting that a more clear picture on who is out of the buildings would come with sharing four categories of stats, such as the number of students who are in precautionary quarantine, after being in proximity to those who have tested positive.

Greenwell on Monday said Buryanek has previously said about 75 percent of the illnesses are associated with coronavirus symptoms, so the report showing 502 students absent should thereby mean more than 350 had coronavirus or were quarantining.

"We have a willful act of omission," Greenwell said, as he and Goodvin discussed that point alone for more than 40 minutes Monday night as the hybrid discussion first started.