Sioux City School Board approves plan to have hybrid learning in January

SIOUX CITY -- Another Sioux City School Board meeting, another extended discussion on the prospect of switching instruction from in-school to online learning, but with a twist this time -- that concept didn't get completely nixed again in the end.
In the prior meeting on Nov. 23, the school board voted against moving to a combination of online and in-person learning for six weeks, from the Thanksgiving break into January.
Now, after the Monday meeting, which reached four hours for the second session in a row, the seven board members agreed a hybrid version of learning would be held for the first two weeks of January, once the holiday break ends.
That means both the first two weeks and last two weeks of the semester will be hybrid.
As a coronavirus precaution, district officials in late summer decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. That phase ended Sept. 9.
Superintendent Paul Gausman opened the Monday debate by saying he can see the board going "either direction," adding, "there is some wisdom to coming back in the hybrid model."
Gausman said district officials figured a spike of positive coronavirus cases would come after students and staff had a bunch of family Thanksgiving interactions, but so far that hasn't been seen.
As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to grow in the tri-state area and Woodbury County, the number of positive cases in the county moved to nearly 11,500.
Over two months, more than 20 class sections have converted from in-person to virtual learning, and all West Middle School pupils moved to online learning instruction on Nov. 13. That step was taken after the Iowa Department of Education approved the district’s waiver request to move West Middle School to virtual learning.
Support Local Journalism
In the Monday meeting, three teachers said they would like to see the district provide more precautionary measures to keep personnel healthy. Board member Taylor Goodvin said he appreciated that candor, adding that openly saying that places him in the camp of being "negative" about the district.
"I would encourage you do do hybrid, coming back (from break)," said teacher Kris Snavely, who heads the Sioux City Education Association.
School counselor Bernie Scolaro said the size of schools makes the disease hard to quash in the district.
"COVID-19 does not stop at school entrances, as if there was some sort of magical magnet," Scolaro said. All semester, district leaders have said that workers continue taking steps such as extensive cleaning and sanitizing places that are heavily used in buildings.
After the Monday discussion, at 9:58 p.m. the board unanimously voted to have the final two weeks of the first semester be held in hybrid instruction, from Jan. 4 to 15.
In four prior board meetings this fall, board member Monique Scarlett pushed four times for a change to online learning for the whole district.
Gausman participated in the meeting telephonically, saying he was working remotely some days last week and this week.
In a discussion point that lengthened the hybrid discussions, board member Dan Greenwell said the absence statistics that have been shown in a report created by Assistant Superintendent Kim Buryanek need to be broadened. That was a point he and Goodvin also made publicly last week.
Greenwell and Goodvin said the district administrative team should have more transparency in the statistics that are provided in board reports to assess the impact of the coronavirus. They want more than the current practice of absence totals, asserting that a more clear picture on who is out of the buildings would come with sharing four categories of stats, such as the number of students who are in precautionary quarantine, after being in proximity to those who have tested positive.
Greenwell on Monday said Buryanek has previously said about 75 percent of the illnesses are associated with coronavirus symptoms, so the report showing 502 students absent should thereby mean more than 350 had coronavirus or were quarantining.
"We have a willful act of omission," Greenwell said, as he and Goodvin discussed that point alone for more than 40 minutes Monday night as the hybrid discussion first started.
Gausman responded, "Our reporting has gotten better as we have gotten more data points in place. ... I am hearing you loud and clear."
Board president Perla Alarcon-Flory ended that lengthy passage near 9:20 p.m, saying the administration will give more detailed stats on quarantine numbers.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.