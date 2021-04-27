Sioux City school board approves raises for two union groups and non-union staff

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board on Monday night approved pay raises for various employee groups for the 2021-22 school year.

The board unanimously approved three motions granting pay increases for operations and maintenance employees, bus drivers and non-union employees during the meeting.

Human Resources Director Rita Vannatta presented the packages to the board.

Non-union employees will receive a total package increases of over 2 percent. They include 2.4 percent for employee supporting specialty programs (ESSP), associate professionals and administrators; 2.95 for food service; and 2.38 percent for ESC administrative assistants.

These package increases result in the follow wage increases:

-- 2.69 percent for ESSP;

-- 2.68 percent for associates;

-- 1.76 percent to 2.77 percent for food service and

-- 2.62 percent for administrators.

The starting salary ranges for new administrators and associate professionals will be adjusted on a 2.4 percent total package increase.