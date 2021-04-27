Sioux City school board approves raises for two union groups and non-union staff

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City school board on Monday night approved pay raises for various employee groups for the 2021-22 school year.
The board unanimously approved three motions granting pay increases for operations and maintenance employees, bus drivers and non-union employees during the meeting.
Human Resources Director Rita Vannatta presented the packages to the board.
Non-union employees will receive a total package increases of over 2 percent. They include 2.4 percent for employee supporting specialty programs (ESSP), associate professionals and administrators; 2.95 for food service; and 2.38 percent for ESC administrative assistants.
These package increases result in the follow wage increases:
-- 2.69 percent for ESSP;
-- 2.68 percent for associates;
-- 1.76 percent to 2.77 percent for food service and
-- 2.62 percent for administrators.
The starting salary ranges for new administrators and associate professionals will be adjusted on a 2.4 percent total package increase.
Operations and maintenance employees represented by the International Union of Operating Engineer reached a tentative settlement with the district. Within the settlement there will be a wage increase of 2.68 percent. It includes pay increases of 60 cents to 78 cents per hour.
The union represented district bus drivers also reached a tentative settlement with the district. The drivers' wages increased 2.21 percent to 2.24 percent. It resulted in a 45 cent per hour raise to Step 1, 46 cents per hour for Step 2; and 47 cents per hour for Step 3. Special runs will be paid at the employee’s regular rate.
The district continues to negotiate with the union representing the more than 800 teachers.
Caitlin Yamada