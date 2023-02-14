SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School Board has approved Rod Earleywine’s three-year contract, with a base salary of $250,000.

The board unanimously approved Earleywine's three-year superintendent contract on Monday with a start date of July 1.

Board President Dan Greenwell said based on the unanimous approve he thinks the board felt good about the contract.

The board also voted to remove the “interim” title from Earleywine’s current contract, officially naming him the superintendent for the remainder of the school year.

Earleywine's $250,000 base salary is $1,355 more than the last contract base given to former Superintendent Paul Gausman, but Earleywine’s total three-year contract benefits are $180,168 less than what Gausman would have received, according to documents provided in the board agenda.

Earleywine will receive $255,000 in salary for the 2023-24 school year which will increase to $265,000 by the 2025-26 school year.

The board provided a contract comparison between what Earleywine has received, and what Gausman would have potentially received for the same period based on former contracts.

Sioux City Community School District Board of Education Rod Earleywine Rod Earleywine, Interim Superintendent, speaks during the Sioux City Community School District's board meeting Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

Earleywine’s total compensation, including monthly travel stipends, annual dues allowances, retirement contribution, IPERS contribution, and health care will result in $922,632 in financial benefits over the three-year contract, according to the document.

It was calculated that Gausman would have received $1.1 million over the same three-year period. The document also states Gausman’s contract included the ability to consult and a “golden parachute,” which Earleywine’s does not.

“Golden parachutes,” is a widely-used term given to severance packages for top executives.

Earleywine was chosen by the school board in January to serve as the superintendent of schools. He was chosen over Geovanny Ponce, the assistant superintendent of high schools for the Houston Independent School District.