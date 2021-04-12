Sioux City school board approves tax levy decrease

SIOUX CITY -- Property owners in the Sioux City Community School District will see tax relief this upcoming school year.
The Sioux City school board approved a budget adoption to lower the property tax levy.
The property tax levy was lowered to $12.48 per $101,950 in taxable valuation, a $1.05 decrease from the current levy of $13.53. At that rate and valuation, taxes would drop $81.
The levy is part of a $186.1 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2022 with a total budget in the $210 million to $215 million range.
Board members wanted to give property taxpayers a break, and federal dollars through the Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund have given the board more options than in an ordinary year. Referred to as ESSER, the money is relief aid provided through the federal CARES Act. The district has thus far received $20.1 million through two phases of ESSER funding.
Three levy rates were discussed during the meeting: the district-proposed levy of $12.97, a $12.48 levy, and a $12.73 levy.
Board member Ron Colling emphasized during the meeting the tax levy change is for one year only.
In the $12.48 tax levy proposed by board member Dan Greenwell, the property tax is reduced by $1.5 million.
The district's unused spending authority was set to climb to $46.4 million, an all-time high, in FY22. Greenwell said with that and surplus cash reserves on hand, the district can afford to fund the additional $1.5 million from unspent balances rather than tax for it.
With the new tax levy rates, the unused spending authority will reach $45.3 million in FY22, a 20 percent ratio.
“The district has built record levels of cash and spending authority on the backs of taxpayers. We have overtaxed property owners. Further hoarding of taxpayer funds is not justified or needed," Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin said in a letter.
The levy passed 4-3. Greenwell, Goodvin, Colling and Monique Scarlett voted yes. Jeremy Saint, Juline Albert and Perla Alarcon-Flory voted no.
Alarcon-Flory said there are monies allocated to the district for ESSER, but at this stage the district does not have it, making it hard for some to consider the funds in the budget.
She said at the end of the day the board is trying to do what is best.
The roughly $81 savings for families may not make a difference in the pockets, Alarcon-Flory said.
"That money pulled together makes a huge difference for the students of Sioux City, but return to the taxpayers, will $7 a month make a difference in your pocket? Maybe, maybe not," she said.