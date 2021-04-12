Sioux City school board approves tax levy decrease

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The district's unused spending authority was set to climb to $46.4 million, an all-time high, in FY22. Greenwell said with that and surplus cash reserves on hand, the district can afford to fund the additional $1.5 million from unspent balances rather than tax for it.

With the new tax levy rates, the unused spending authority will reach $45.3 million in FY22, a 20 percent ratio.

“The district has built record levels of cash and spending authority on the backs of taxpayers. We have overtaxed property owners. Further hoarding of taxpayer funds is not justified or needed," Greenwell and Taylor Goodvin said in a letter.

The levy passed 4-3. Greenwell, Goodvin, Colling and Monique Scarlett voted yes. Jeremy Saint, Juline Albert and Perla Alarcon-Flory voted no.

Alarcon-Flory said there are monies allocated to the district for ESSER, but at this stage the district does not have it, making it hard for some to consider the funds in the budget.

She said at the end of the day the board is trying to do what is best.

The roughly $81 savings for families may not make a difference in the pockets, Alarcon-Flory said.