SIOUX CITY -- When Woodbury County shifts to working in a new regional mental health group in July 2019, the Sioux City School District hopes to get nearly $800,000 in funding for mental health therapy for certain students.
The Sioux City School Board in a Monday meeting approved requesting $500,000 in school-based mental health therapy from, and under the guidance of, the Rolling Hills Community Services Region. That would be used for students who do not have private insurance and those who don't qualify for the Title 19 government program.
In a separate vote, the board members also unanimously approved asking Rolling Hills for $277,600 for consultation services from mental health specialists.
District officials said the steps are needed since more students with mental health issues are being identified in Iowa, and timely referral of students can reduce self-harm and suicide issues.
"It is absolutely the right thing to ask for the money, because we need it," School Board President Jeremy Saint said.
At the end of June, Woodbury County will exit the Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disability Services, which also includes Sioux and Plymouth counties. The county will then join Rolling Hills Community Services Region, and the school board actions were taken for spending in the 2019-20 fiscal year in that region.
There has been previous concern expressed by Woodbury County officials on money that came from both the county and school district to deliver mental health services to students.
Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member Jeremy Taylor in 2017 aired concerns that more than $250,000 in taxpayer money was going through Sioux Rivers to the Sanford Community Center in Sioux City for a joint outreach program with the Sioux City School District that serves teens with mental health issues.
Taylor pointed to uncertainty about the skill set and educational background of Sanford's outreach specialists, while Sanford's director Fitz Grant said the agency has well-qualified people providing services.
The Sioux City School District in 2001 first began receiving money from the federal government in the Safe Schools/Healthy Students initiative. When that funding expired, Sioux Rivers subsequently gave money to fund student mental health needs that were consistent with the prior grant, school district Assistant Superintendent Kim Buryanek said.
In that initiative, the school district received $205,000 in recent years from Sioux Rivers to use for therapy services, as provided by Siouxland Mental Health Center in Sioux City.
"This is a continuation of services that we have had funded by either Sioux Rivers or a grant," Buryanek said.
Buryanek said the new spending will ideally involve district students receiving therapy sessions in school, which has the benefit of reducing the instructional time lost if they went to an outside clinic.
The voting items Monday involved the two separate proposals to seek funding next year from Rolling Hills, which now comprises Buena Vista, Sac, Calhoun, Carroll, Cherokee, Crawford and Ida counties.
Rolling Hills governance board members will act on the Sioux City School District request at a later date, in setting the 2019-20 budget.
"There will some students who will not be served if we don't get the funding from them," Superintendent Paul Gausman said.
Regarding the $277,600 requested for consultation services from mental health specialists, Buryanek said if that funding is approved by the region, she anticipates requests for proposals would be sought for agencies to do the work. She said possibilities on that list could include Siouxland Mental Health Center, Sanford Center, and Boys and Girls Home.