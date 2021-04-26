Sioux City School Board chooses new name for virtual academy

SIOUX CITY -- With a new name, the Sioux City School District’s virtual academy is one step closer to being ready for the first year of operation.
The Sioux City School Board discussed three different names for the new virtual academy on Monday. After two failed votes, Virtual Institute for Brighter Education Academy, or V.I.B.E Academy, was chosen.
The three options were: B.A.S.E Virtual Academy (believe, achieve, succeed, educate); V.I.B.E Academy; and Compass Rose Virtual Academy.
The new K-12 virtual academy will begin online classes this fall. The all-online school will be open to the district's over 15,000 students as well as students from other Iowa public schools.
District officials asked the public for input in naming the virtual academy. Participants had until Feb. 16 to go online to submit potential names or vote on submitted names.
Director of Communications Mandie Mayo said 545 people participated in the survey. Of those who participated, 42 percent were parents or guardians, 28 percent were staff members and 14 percent were students.
There were 18,518 rankings. Mayo said participants could return to the survey and rank the recommendations multiple times.
Mayo pointed out key themes of the responses. These themes included:
-- Various versions of “B.A.S.E” ranked high;
-- Including the word “Academy” resonated with participants to coordinate with career academy;
-- Acronyms were of interest; and
-- Directional terms such as east, west and north were suggested.
Names were discussed in the School Improvement Advisory Committee, the Student Achievement Committee and the Board Policy Committee, Mayo said. She said it reached every audience, including students, parents, staff members and board members.
Board vice president Monique Scarlett said students chose the name V.I.B.E. Virtual Academy, and she wanted to follow through with what the students supported.
Board member Taylor Goodvin said he did not like the word “brighter” in V.I.B.E. because it possibly implies the virtual academy is better than in-person learning. Board member Juli Albert said she did not like the word “base” because it implies a lower person or "person of base morals."
The board members voted via a silent ballot. The members were required to put their names on the ballots. Staff read the ballots out loud.
The first and second votes failed.
Goodvin motioned for V.I.B.E. and it passed 5-2, with Jeremy Saint and Dan Greenwell voting against it.
Previously, Superintendent Paul Gausman said details remain to be worked out on whether or how pupils who attend the virtual academy would participate in co-curricular or extracurricular activities, such as music or sports.
The virtual academy students will learn in their homes, using laptops and other equipment provided by the district. Those with insufficient internet access could also get a boost from mobile hot spots.
Online students will participate in classes daily, have the same academic calendar and earn full course credits, like in-person students.
The Iowa Department of Education approved the Sioux City district's application for the virtual academy. Sioux City's is one of only 10 such academies in the state.
Students from other Iowa districts who want to enroll in the Sioux City academy must take the step of open enrolling in the district.