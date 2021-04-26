Sioux City School Board chooses new name for virtual academy

SIOUX CITY -- With a new name, the Sioux City School District’s virtual academy is one step closer to being ready for the first year of operation.

The Sioux City School Board discussed three different names for the new virtual academy on Monday. After two failed votes, Virtual Institute for Brighter Education Academy, or V.I.B.E Academy, was chosen.

The three options were: B.A.S.E Virtual Academy (believe, achieve, succeed, educate); V.I.B.E Academy; and Compass Rose Virtual Academy.

The new K-12 virtual academy will begin online classes this fall. The all-online school will be open to the district's over 15,000 students as well as students from other Iowa public schools.

District officials asked the public for input in naming the virtual academy. Participants had until Feb. 16 to go online to submit potential names or vote on submitted names.

Director of Communications Mandie Mayo said 545 people participated in the survey. Of those who participated, 42 percent were parents or guardians, 28 percent were staff members and 14 percent were students.

There were 18,518 rankings. Mayo said participants could return to the survey and rank the recommendations multiple times.