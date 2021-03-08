Sioux City school board considers property tax relief

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City public school students won't be the only ones benefiting from federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Property owners in the Sioux City Community School District also should be seeing some tax relief under a budget plan presented to the school board Monday evening.
The board reviewed a proposed $186.1 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2022 that would make up most of a total budget that could wind up in the $210 million-$215 million range. As proposed, the budget would lower the district's property tax levy to $12.97 per $101,950 in taxable valuation, a 56-cent decrease from the current levy of $13.53. At that rate and valuation, taxes would drop $31.
At least one board member said the district should use the relief funds to drop the levy even further before the final budget is approved on April 12.
"I think now is the time to provide a little bit of tax relief to our citizens," Dan Greenwell said.
The district has thus far received $20.1 million through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. Referred to as ESSER, the money is relief aid provided through the federal CARES Act. The district received $2.8 million last summer and will receive an additional $17.3 million in a second phase, referred to as ESSER II. A third phase included in COVID-relief legislation under debate in Congress could be as much as $43 million, district officials have said.
The district has realized $11.2 million of spending authority relief in the general fund by using ESSER funds rather than property tax dollars to pay for training teachers in virtual instruction, summer school and purchases of protective equipment for students and staff, hand sanitizer and other cleaning and sanitizing supplies.
The FY22 budget includes spending ESSER funds for many of those same uses, plus paying some teacher salaries, hiring 10 certified nurse assistants, purchasing laptop computers for students and tutoring and summer school instruction to help struggling students catch up from lost classroom time.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said he did not disagree with Greenwell's assessment that additional expenses could be paid for with the relief funds, saving more spending authority for a larger levy decrease. But, he said, the district continues to receive guidance on how it can and cannot spend the relief money, and other budget items remain in flux.
"I believe it's too early to make that decision," Gausman said. "I'm not as comfortable as he is."
Though the district will publish the budget presented Monday, it can still be reduced, but not increased, before the final approval in four weeks.
"We can continue the discussion on how to lower it," board president Perla Alarcon-Flory said. "They are proposals, so we're going to look at those things."
Expenses linked to the launch of the district's virtual academy in August also will come into sharper focus in coming weeks, Gausman said.
At their last meeting, board members said they wanted to see more of the relief money spent on students who need extra help rather than a proposal to move virtual teachers to a centralized location and outfit a building space for the virtual academy, which will provide complete online instruction for students who choose to stay home to learn rather than attend in-person classes. Construction costs were eliminated from the latest budget version, which still included $197,360 on a virtual school principal and registrar. Two counselors for virtual students also are in the budget.
"Why are we committing to a fixed cost for all these positions when we don't know what the enrollment is going to be?" Greenwell asked.
Gausman said the board's action would not approve the positions, but would allow the district to post the jobs and evaluate the quality of applicants. If the positions are ultimately approved and filled, they could be transferred elsewhere within the district if it's determined they are not needed at the virtual academy.
Gausman said 641 students had enrolled in the academy for the fall. That number could still change even though the deadline to enroll was March 1, but is lower than earlier estimates.