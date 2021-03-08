Sioux City school board considers property tax relief

Expenses linked to the launch of the district's virtual academy in August also will come into sharper focus in coming weeks, Gausman said.

At their last meeting, board members said they wanted to see more of the relief money spent on students who need extra help rather than a proposal to move virtual teachers to a centralized location and outfit a building space for the virtual academy, which will provide complete online instruction for students who choose to stay home to learn rather than attend in-person classes. Construction costs were eliminated from the latest budget version, which still included $197,360 on a virtual school principal and registrar. Two counselors for virtual students also are in the budget.

"Why are we committing to a fixed cost for all these positions when we don't know what the enrollment is going to be?" Greenwell asked.

Gausman said the board's action would not approve the positions, but would allow the district to post the jobs and evaluate the quality of applicants. If the positions are ultimately approved and filled, they could be transferred elsewhere within the district if it's determined they are not needed at the virtual academy.

Gausman said 641 students had enrolled in the academy for the fall. That number could still change even though the deadline to enroll was March 1, but is lower than earlier estimates.

