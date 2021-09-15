Sioux City school board declines to adopt mask mandate

The county had 415 new positive cases for the week beginning in Sept. 6, up from 345 cases the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by Siouxland District Health. The 14-day positivity rate in the county rose to 14.7 percent in the most recent week. Sioux City's two hospitals had a total of 35 patients with COVID, up from 28 the previous week.

Nearly 44 percent of Woodbury County residents are vaccinated, according to the latest public health report, up .5 percent from the prior week.

Mike Bushby, a medical profession in Sioux City, said he has seen the impact of COVID-19 in the hospital and seeing people struggle with death and severe, prolonged disability.

“This is not about what we want; this is not about what is most convenient, it’s what is right and what is safe,” Bushby said.

Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory contended the board has limited legal authority on a mask mandate, citing the law passed in May by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.