Sioux City school board declines to adopt mask mandate

SIOUX CITY – After two hours of debate in which 23 citizens weighed in on the controversial issue, the Sioux City school board declined Wednesday to implement a mask mandate for its buildings.
Board vice chair Monique Scarlett pushed for the seven-member board to require facial coverings for all students, teachers, staff and visitors after a federal judge on Monday blocked a new state law that had prohibited local districts from adopting such mandates.
Scarlett and other advocates argued masks have been scientifically proven to be the second best way to reduce the spread of the virus, after vaccinations.
She made a motion to institute a mandate but there was no second from other board members, who said they saw no reason to vote on the issue, citing a flood of calls, texts and emails they received from community members. The motion died for lack of a second.
Board members Taylor Goodvin and Juli Albert said while they personally believe masks work, the feedback they heard from parents, students, teachers and students was overwhelmingly against a mandate.
"As of right now I have to listen to our staff,” Goodvin said.
The local Iowa Education Association union, which represents the district's teachers, did not take a stance on a mask mandate.
Board member Dan Greenwell said he voted for the mask mandate the board approved last year because most of the community members he heard from then favored it. Now, a majority of residents don’t want to reinstate it, he said.
“I think we’re at a position now where it can be mitigated and I think that mitigation can be through personal choice,” Greenwell said.
During the Wednesday afternoon meeting, the environment in the packed board room was heated, with people in the crowd interrupting speakers and board members with shouts, claps and verbalized frustrations.
The audience was mostly maskless, with many speakers arguing against the proposed mandate.
Joshua Potter said the community had already made a decision, with a majority of students and teachers not wearing masks.
“They feel safe sending their kids (without a mask) and teaching without a mask,” Potter told the board.
In addition to insisting that parents should have the right to choose whether or not their child wears a mask, some anti-mandate speakers claimed facial coverings pose health, social and emotional concerns.
Some speakers in favor of the mandate cited the rising rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations and lower than average vaccination rates in Woodbury County.
The county had 415 new positive cases for the week beginning in Sept. 6, up from 345 cases the previous week, according to a report released Wednesday by Siouxland District Health. The 14-day positivity rate in the county rose to 14.7 percent in the most recent week. Sioux City's two hospitals had a total of 35 patients with COVID, up from 28 the previous week.
Nearly 44 percent of Woodbury County residents are vaccinated, according to the latest public health report, up .5 percent from the prior week.
Mike Bushby, a medical profession in Sioux City, said he has seen the impact of COVID-19 in the hospital and seeing people struggle with death and severe, prolonged disability.
“This is not about what we want; this is not about what is most convenient, it’s what is right and what is safe,” Bushby said.
Board President Perla Alarcon-Flory contended the board has limited legal authority on a mask mandate, citing the law passed in May by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Federal judge Robert Pratt on Monday entered a temporary restraining order against enforcing the law banning school mask mandates while a lawsuit proceeds. Several parents and The Arc of Iowa, a group that defends the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities sued the state, arguing the ban substantially increases the risk of children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.
Reynolds and other Republican state lawmakers denounced the ruling and promised to take legal action to overturn the injunction.
Alarcon-Flory said her biggest concern. when considering a mandate. were the kindergarten and pre-K children who are not eligible to be vaccinated because the FDA has not approved the vaccines for children under age 12. She said she reached out to a variety of health officials and the American Pediatrics Association, to determine the best course of action.
The board chair encouraged parents to keep sick children at home and alert the school when a child has COVID-19.
Alarcon-Flory said the conversation over a mask mandate has been ongoing since the pandemic hit the region last year.
“We are going to please some group and we are going to not please another group,” she said.