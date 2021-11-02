Incumbent Alarcon-Flory, newcomers Michaelson, George elected to Sioux City school board

SIOUX CITY -- With preliminary numbers in, voters chose newcomers and former teachers Bob Michaelson, Jan George and incumbent Perla Alarcon-Flory to fill the Sioux City Community School District Board of Directors open seats.

Michaelson led the nine-candidate race with 3493 votes -- or 21 percent of the votes. George was second with 2558 votes -- or 16 percent and Alarcon-Flory was third with 2305 votes -- or 14 percent. The remaining candidates received 49 percent of the total votes, according to preliminary numbers.

Joshua Potter just barely came in fourth, trailing behind Alarcon-Flory by 320 votes.

Perla Alarcon-Flory, 46, a small business owner, was the only incumbent running for the board and has served for eight year.

Bob Michaelson, 61, is a retired teacher and coach who taught for 35 years, 30 of those at West Middle School.

Jan George, 59, taught at West High for 31 years, teaching government, coaching wrestling and was a special education teacher for a time. He currently is a substitute teacher.

The Sioux City Education Association, which represents the district's teachers, endorsed George and Michaelson. The Chamber of Commerce endorsed Michaelson and Alarcon-Flory.

Just 6,865, or 17.56 percent of the city's 39,087 registered voters cast ballots Tuesday.

The other six candidates received the following votes:

Joshua Potter: 1985 votes;

Amanda Gibson: 1627 votes;

Shaun Broyhill: 1392 votes;

Arthur Ryan Baker: 1063 votes;

Michael Bushby: 904 votes and

Chad Krastel: 553 votes.

