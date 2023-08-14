SIOUX CITY – Sioux City father Chad Krastel claims individuals within the Sioux City School District administration retaliated against and took part in reporting him to the FBI for domestic terrorism after he spoke out against the board.

The conversation resulted in conflict between school board members Monique Scarlett and Dan Greenwell, which halted the school board meeting on Monday for a short time.

Krastel read a letter during public comment at Monday’s regular school board meeting outlining the situation. He said former Sioux City Superintendent Paul Gausman, former board member Perla Alarcon-Flory and Scarlett “colluded” to report him to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, along with Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller and Mayor Bob Scott.

“For simply standing up for [my] daughters, and because I had the audacity to speak out against the mask mandates,” he said during the meeting on Monday.

Krastel has been outspoken at school board meetings in recent years after reporting his 4-year-old daughter was assaulted by a 6-year-old girl at the Beyond the Bell program at Leeds Elementary School in 2020. Krastel frequently criticized the district’s handling of the incident and spoke at multiple school board meetings about it, as well as on other issues.

On Monday, Krastel spoke to the board about what he called “retaliation and harassment” that he has received since. Krastel said he never threatened any school board member, teacher or employee.

“Because I had to address things at the school board level, a target was placed on my family,” he said. “Enduring the unjust expulsion of my daughter’s service animals, then leaving my disabled daughter at the top of stairs during morning rush, the constant harassment of my family, the harassment by the police’s school resource officers, the mistreatment by school administration, the list goes on and on.”

He said he asked the City of Sioux City for help as well as the Sioux City Police Department, but said they “joined the fight against us.”

“They began sending police officers to school board meetings to intimidate me,” Krastel said.

He said in November 2020 he was contacted by an FBI special agent; this, he said, was the result of the public officials reporting him to the FBI’s domestic terrorism unit.

“By the end, it was clear I was no threat, and it was more likely that there was public corruption afoot,” he said.

Krastel said this situation felt “heinous” to him, especially as an Army veteran. He said he received a Good Conduct Service medal after three years in the army, meaning he never got in trouble in his career.

“I earned my Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; I know what a real terrorist is. I love my country. I love my countrymen. I would never, and will never, condone or participate in domestic terrorism,” he said.

Scarlett asked Krastel if he felt his communications with board members "came across very threatening." Krastel said no.

Greenwell, Scarlett spar

School Board President Dan Greenwell said Krastel approached him two months ago, asking if the board reported him to the FBI. At the time, Greenwell said, the board had not discussed it and therefore did not know it had occurred.

“He was targeted and categorized as a domestic terrorist by former board leadership and the former administration,” Greenwell said. “I too have been targeted with false allegations and smear campaigns, which all have been proven false and without merit.”

Scarlett repeatedly interrupted him, stating he was out of order and asked Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore, who is also the school board's legal counsel, to intervene.

“Tonight Mr. Krastel identified a horrible event that reinforces the retribution mantra that many folks have experienced and speak about,” Greenwell said.

Greenwell said he had four specific examples that detail this claim, including reporting Krastel to the FBI and a claim that “one or more” board members had leaked the contents of a closed session to Gausman.

Greenwell did not get a chance to outline the two other examples, as he was interrupted by Scarlett, who said her name was mentioned and that the statement was “out of order.”

“No, you are out of order, madam,” Greenwell responded before the two began speaking over each other. Board Member Jan George asked the board to recess.

The board unanimously voted to pause the meeting and went into the closed session room, where yelling could be heard from outside. Board members Taylor Goodvin, Phillip Hamman, Bernie Scolaro and Bob Michaelson did not enter the closed session room and, as such, the conversation did not violate open meeting laws.

The board reconvened after roughly seven minutes. Greenwell did not conclude his comments. George apologized to the public for the situation.

“Speaking for myself and several of the board members, this is not us,” he said.

“Targeting citizens is not us, either,” Greenwell responded.

This was not the first public clash between Scarlett and Greenwell. In May 2022, Scarlett and Alarcon-Flory express concern regarding the process for picking an interim Sioux City public schools superintendent, saying it was not transparent or accountable.

At the time, Greenwell disagreed, stating it was an “intentional effort to be divisive or gain some type of attention without merit or substance.” Scarlett took issue with the tone of Greenwell’s remarks at the public meeting, which resulted in a verbal spar between the two.

Government agencies worried about threats

In September 2021, The National School Boards Association released a statement outlining threats school officials have faced, particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter, which the association has since recalled, asked for help from the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Secret Service and its National Threat Assessment Center.

“As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes,” the letter said.

In October 2021, the U.S. Justice Department announced a series of efforts to address threats of violence against school board members, teachers and employees of public schools, citing an increase in harassment and threats against the groups. People were encouraged to report threats of violence to school officials to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center.

“The Department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate,” said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in a memo.

In February of this year, the House Judiciary Committee claimed the FBI misused counterterrorism resources to target parents at school board meetings. The committee claimed the White House worked with the National School Boards Associations to use federal law enforcement against parents.

Krastel said the FBI agent who spoke to him testified to the U.S. Congress about investigating parents who spoke out at school board meetings.

Greenwell said the district regrets what happened to Krastel and said it is unfortunate that a parent was turned in to the FBI due to utilizing their right to speak.