SIOUX CITY -- In looking at some key financial pieces to set a 2019-20 budget, the Sioux City School Board members on Monday reviewed projects they expect to fund in $49 million of sales tax money and other long-range projects from other funding sources.
Chief Finance Officer Patty Blankenship in a PowerPoint presentation with many charts showed that the oldest Sioux City School District buildings will finally be air-conditioned, and shared updated costs for the two construction projects ongoing with Hunt and Bryant elementary schools.
Both remain on previously stated timelines, with Bryant to be completed by August 2019 at a cost of $24 million and Hunt to be finished by August 2022 at a cost of $20.5 million. Those will be funded from a 1-cent local option sales tax, which will run to an estimated $49 million pool over the five years through fiscal year 2023-24.
In both cases, old schools will be replaced with nearby new buildings bearing the same name. Bryant was located at 821 30th St., and dated to 1890 before it was demolished in summer 2016.
Hunt Elementary School is being built in the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Jackson and Nebraska streets.
In other Monday budget discussions, five-year plans for capital projects in the district included spending $2 million in each year through 2023-24, which annually includes $500,000 for computer lease payments and $450,000 for roof repairs.
Other projects for the first year in the plan include $350,000 for phase two of the East High parking lot expansion, $200,000 for security measures at the entrances of East High and West Middle schools, and $100,000 for electrical updates at the high schools.
One of the bigger projects includes phases of high school gym heating and air conditioning system improvements over the final four years of the period, for a total of $1.55 million. Additionally, the final three years of the period includes the combined expenditures of $950,000 for updating high school classrooms.
"This entire district will be air-conditioned by 2022. For me, that is exciting," Superintendent Paul Gausman said.
No decisions were made, but the projects are set as placeholders in the 2019-20 budget, which must be set by April 15.
A second review of funding coming from a 1-cent sales tax, Physical Plant and Equipment Levy and a five-year plan of expected larger projects will take place at the next school board meeting on Dec. 10.
Blankenship has prepared 2019-20 budget projections with two figures, containing growth in state aid of 1 percent and 2 percent. The board members in recent years have bemoaned the low increases of revenues. The Legislature increased basic state aid to public schools by 1.1 percent and 1 percent the last two years.
The current budget of $204 million covers revenues and expenses for the year through June 30, 2019. The 2018-19 budget includes a pay cut for one group of teachers and lowered the local property tax rate.