Sioux City school board looks to lower projected tax levy by double digits

SIOUX CITY -- The tax rate paid by city property owners to the Sioux City School District could drop by nearly 11 percent, according to the first projection of the levy for the 2020-21 school year.
But the savings to local taxpayers likely will be blunted by a big jump in property assessments. The residential assessed valuation in the district increased by $440 million, or 15 percent, compared to the previous valuations.
District administrators unveiled the projected property tax levy rate for the first time at Monday's school board meeting. The disclosure followed three months of budget talks. The board members have a few more weeks to finalize the budget by the state deadline of April 13, which includes decisions on such spending options as hiring about 30 new teachers.
District Chief Financial Officer Patty Blankenship said the amount of new state aid may not be much more than 2 percent for 2020-21. State lawmakers are at odds over the rate of growth in supplemental state aid.
Under a complex formula, K-12 districts receive state aid on a per-pupil basis. The Sioux City's district will benefit from enrollment growing by more than 400 students, to 15,017 pupils, compared to the previous year.
Blankenship said the current projection lowers the levy from the current $15.30 per $1,000 of assessed valuation to $13.66 per $1,000.
The owner of a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $864.04 in property taxes to the district under the projected levy, down about $6 from the current tax bill of $870.85.
Superintendent Paul Gausman said the new projected levy would be the largest decrease in his 12 years as the district's top executive.
"We are able to take the levy down because the assessed valuation is going up," Gausman said.
Gausman and some board members said they want to be careful on not dropping the levy rate too low, to avoid having a yo-yo effect by raising it more highly in a following year.
In explaining the possibility of adding teacher positions, Gausman noted the key thing in setting a sound budget is matching revenues to needed spending to educate the district's more than 14,000 students. The Iowa House and Senate leaders are trying to decide whether to give an increase in state aid in the range from 2.1 to 2.5 percent, and with a projection of 2.25 percent in the Sioux City budget, the proposed targeted expenses total $177 million, which is up by $6.6 million from the current year.
Adding 29 classroom teaching positions has been built into the proposed budget, and would cost $2.1 million, while adding other specialty teachers who would serve in special education, preschools and talented and gifted programs would cost almost another $600,000.
School board member Taylor Goodvin said he would like to see most of the new teaching positions to go to the three middle schools for "core subjects." Gausman said he indeed aims to put many of those in the middle schools.
Goodvin said he was joining board member Dan Greenwell in the quest to have district consulting and travel expenses be reduced.
Two weeks ago in the prior meeting, Greenwell said $700,000 could be cut from consulting and professional services, plus another $150,000 from travel expenses. Board member Juli Albert on Tuesday said it is important to note that not all travel expenses come from the district's general fund, as some are from federal sources.
Greenwell, who in recent years sought to get a host of financial statistics before he was elected to the board in 2019, continued to push for certain things in the budget, and gave his own printed financial summaries for board members to read Monday. Greenwell sparred with Gausman at least three times in discussing the budget, with Gausman saying district officials in this budget process were providing more financial detail than ever before.
As Greenwell energetically discussed the budget at one point, Gausman said he wasn't seeking to be combative in airing the projected financial plan.
"I work for the entirety of the board," Gausman said.
The 2020-21 budget will cover revenues and expenses from July 1 through June 30, 2021.