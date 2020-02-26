Sioux City school board looks to lower projected tax levy by double digits

Adding 29 classroom teaching positions has been built into the proposed budget, and would cost $2.1 million, while adding other specialty teachers who would serve in special education, preschools and talented and gifted programs would cost almost another $600,000.

School board member Taylor Goodvin said he would like to see most of the new teaching positions to go to the three middle schools for "core subjects." Gausman said he indeed aims to put many of those in the middle schools.

Goodvin said he was joining board member Dan Greenwell in the quest to have district consulting and travel expenses be reduced.

Two weeks ago in the prior meeting, Greenwell said $700,000 could be cut from consulting and professional services, plus another $150,000 from travel expenses. Board member Juli Albert on Tuesday said it is important to note that not all travel expenses come from the district's general fund, as some are from federal sources.