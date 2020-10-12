Sioux City School Board member again pushes for hybrid learning amid coronavirus spread

SIOUX CITY -- Just as she did in the previous meeting two weeks ago, Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett in the Monday meeting again used her platform to push for a change to hybrid learning, since she contends students are at risk amid continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.
"We are still (educating students) in person. My question is, why?" Scarlett said during the portion of the meeting board members can raise any issues on their minds.
"The health and welfare of our students and staff is my priority."
Scarlett added, "I have lost friends and family to COVID-19 as recently as last week," so she does not want to see the death of a student. Board member Taylor Goodvin said people have asked him in recent days how a hybrid learning model might look.
Board President Jeremy Saint said that couldn't be concretely discussed in the meeting, since it was not an agenda topic, but he said it could be a topic for the next meeting, on Oct. 26.
As of Monday evening, there have been nearly 6,400 positive coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, up from the 4,850 cases on Sept. 18. There have been 81 county residents who have died from COVID-19.
In district schools, there is frequent cleaning of rooms on a daily and weekly basis, lots of signs promoting social distancing, and a requirement to wear masks in buildings and buses.
Two weeks ago, board member Perla Alarcon-Flory said the "prudent" step was to return to hybrid learning. She was not at the Monday meeting.
As a response to coronavirus spread, district officials in late summer decided the 2020-21 year would begin Aug. 25, with approximately half the students attending school in person on Mondays and Thursdays, and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. That phase ended Sept. 9.
Since that time, after announcements by district officials of rising positive cases of coronavirus, many class sections have moved to online learning.
The 15-percent mark in the 14-day average of positive coronavirus tests was established by the Iowa Department of Education as the point at which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to online learning.
That Woodbury County ratio has routinely been above 15 percent for much of the last three weeks, and it was 15.3 percent on Monday, Scarlett noted.
"Iowa is a hot spot, and Woodbury County is as well," she added.
A few thousand of the 15,000 district pupils have been approved to take all classes online for their own personal reasons. Superintendent Paul Gausman said he had observed a second-grade class in the last few days take an online test, which he said came off well.
"We'll work to make that program even better," Gausman said.
High school boundary committee
Also in the meeting, a representative of a consulting firm used the public comment portion of the meeting to defend the professionalism provided to a new school district committee that is investigating whether there's a need to change boundary lines for Sioux City's three public high schools.
The RSP & Associates demographic firm from Overland Park, Kansas, has been hired to give consulting oversight to the process.
Board member Dan Greenwell in the Sept. 28 school board meeting criticized RSP's ability to carry out a sound demographic analysis, saying that "amateurs are not allowed."
On Monday, Rob Schwartz, of RSP, did not mention Greenwell by name but several times referenced a board member who made "erroneous claims" and who gave "10 minutes of verbal diatribe" at the prior meeting. Schwartz said that type of off-base criticism "erodes the trust" of the public in RSP and the committee deliberations.
Greenwell said the committee meeting on Monday marked an improvement in the contributions by RSP. Board member Taylor Goodvin, who is also on the boundary committee, noted he had been something of an RSP critic two weeks ago, but he said he was "thoroughly impressed" by RSP input in the Monday committee meeting.
The process will continue with boundary committee meetings on Nov. 16, Dec. 7 and Dec. 21.
