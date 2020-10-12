Sioux City School Board member again pushes for hybrid learning amid coronavirus spread

SIOUX CITY -- Just as she did in the previous meeting two weeks ago, Sioux City School Board member Monique Scarlett in the Monday meeting again used her platform to push for a change to hybrid learning, since she contends students are at risk amid continuing spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We are still (educating students) in person. My question is, why?" Scarlett said during the portion of the meeting board members can raise any issues on their minds.

"The health and welfare of our students and staff is my priority."

Scarlett added, "I have lost friends and family to COVID-19 as recently as last week," so she does not want to see the death of a student. Board member Taylor Goodvin said people have asked him in recent days how a hybrid learning model might look.

Board President Jeremy Saint said that couldn't be concretely discussed in the meeting, since it was not an agenda topic, but he said it could be a topic for the next meeting, on Oct. 26.

As of Monday evening, there have been nearly 6,400 positive coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, up from the 4,850 cases on Sept. 18. There have been 81 county residents who have died from COVID-19.