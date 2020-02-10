Sioux City School Board member Greenwell points to $850K in possible budget cuts

SIOUX CITY -- Just like he did the last few years when speaking in meetings as a constituent, and now as a Sioux City School Board member, Dan Greenwell on Monday spoke as a budget hawk, pointing to $850,000 that could be cut from the 2020-21 budget in the process of being set.

The board members will have budget discussions over the next two months toward setting a budget of more than $200 million by April. In a school board meeting in which budget components of the management and debt service funds were discussed, Greenwell brought his own summary of budget cuts that could be made, which was also shared as a letter to district Superintendent Paul Gausman.

Greenwell included pages of exhibits that went back five and 10 years on such subjects as general fund expenses, travel expenses, and comparing the growth rates of administrative and instructional costs. Greenwell said $700,000 could be cut from consulting and professional services, plus another $150,000 from travel expenses.