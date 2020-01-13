Sioux City School Board members concerned about West Middle School complaints

Also at the meeting, Greenwell, who joined the school board in November after recent years of seeking expanded financial details in the budget as a private citizen, on Monday asked for expanded sorts of information be given in the finance report shared at each meeting.

He said he had first requested that at the Dec. 16 board meeting. Gausman said Monday some expanded financial statistics can be provided in the finance report, once the format for best sharing that is determined.

Greenwell also during a discussion on a revision to the Community Participation/Public Comment Policy said that portion should be moved from the end to the beginning of meetings. Greenwell said having public comment at the end of meetings prevents more people from sharing key items to concern.

"We've done everything to reduce citizen participation. It is good to swing back to the beginning (of meetings)," he said.

He added that board members should be able do to more than listen to people speaking during public comment, asserting members should have the ability to ask follow-up questions to make sure points are well understood.