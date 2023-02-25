SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Community School District and school board members named in former Superintendent Paul Gausman’s lawsuit request references to removing them from their elected positions be removed.

Gausman filed a lawsuit in Woodbury County District Court in January claiming school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated Iowa Open Meetings laws.

The motion to strike filed in Woodbury County District Court on Thursday also requests documents and references to current and former complaints filed to the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners be removed.

According to the lawsuit, board members held two illegal meetings citing the wrong Iowa code sections in order to avoid notifying Gausman or the public of their discussion of him and the following board decision to file a complaint against him with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

Gausman is seeking the removal of the four school board members from their elected positions as well as monetary damages and attorney fees. He is also asking the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners to dismiss the complaints filed by both the district and Greenwell personally against him.

The motion to strike was filed Thursday by the defendants to remove evidence and references to the Board of Educational Examiners' complaints as well as possible removal by the court of the elected officials.

“We believe our Motion to Strike serves to remove the theatrics from Dr. Gausman’s claim,” Greenwell said. “We believe the heart of the matter is the [Board of Educational Examiners] investigation by the State of Iowa. We are hopeful that the [Board of Educational Examiners] will proceed in normal course and look forward to receiving those findings.”

The motion to strike states an elected official can be removed from office by the court if that individual has had prior open meeting violations and “damages were assessed against the member during the member’s term.”

It states none of the defendants have had prior open meeting law violations, and therefore the references to removal should be removed from the lawsuit.

The motion also states the references to complaints filed against Gausman with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners are not admissible as evidence in the lawsuit according to Iowa Code.

“Therefore, all references to pending and former complaints before the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners, information related to the complaints, and the complaints themselves all should be struck from the Plaintiff’s Petition,” according to court documents.

The school board voted in November 2022 to file a complaint regarding Gausman with the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners.

Greenwell filed the complaint on Dec. 2, 2022.

The complaint claims Gausman attempted to bribe Michaelson and George on Nov. 17, 2021, before their official swearing-in on Nov. 22, 2022. Greenwell claimed it was an attempt to solicit their support to re-elect Alarcon-Flory to board president, in the letter sent to the Iowa Board of Education Examiners.

“Dr. Gausman directly offered to allow Mr. Michaelson (board member-elect) and Mr. George (board member-elect) to make any of their desired changes in school operations, programs, activities, and other matters in exchange for their vote for Ms. Alarcon-Flory as president of the board,” Greenwell said in the letter.

Greenwell claims the conversation took place at a public place in Des Moines with Gausman, Michaelson, George and Alarcon-Flory present. Greenwell states the pair objected to Gausman’s offer multiple times.

“Ms. Alarcon-Flory remained silent regarding the bribery offer during the discussions at the table,” he said in the letter.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to the bribery at a meeting on Jan. 27, 2022, with Greenwell and Goodvin present, as well as in a separate discussion with Scarlett.

The letter to the examiner's office also claims Gausman disclosed confidential closed board meeting information to staff members. It states Gausman acquired information from the closed session from Alarcon-Flory and shared it with cabinet members.

Greenwell’s letter claims Gausman admitted to Greenwell and Goodvin that he shared the information with the cabinet members. He states cabinet members have confirmed the information was shared with them.

The complaint is pending and is “meritless and made false claims,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also states Greenwell himself filed a complaint against Gausman on Aug. 1, 2022, with the same claims in a similarly worded letter, without board support.

The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners requires complaints to be from the district, and the one filed in August was not approved by the school board. Gausman requested Greenwell's complaint be dismissed due to for lack of jurisdiction, but Greenwell had withdrawn his complaint prior to any ruling.

